Mortgage rules will need to be loosened again to keep pace with rate hikes, brokers say   

Brokers said that they expect affordability issues only to get worse
Mortgage rules will need to be loosened again to keep pace with rate hikes, brokers say   

The changes are the result of a year-long review into mortgage lending by the Central Bank and are expected to come into effect by January 2023.

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 18:04
Cáit Caden

The Central Bank is playing catch-up and will likely be forced to review the mortgage rules again next year to help first-time buyers qualify for home loans, mortgage brokers have said. 

It comes after the regulator changed the amount first-time buyers can borrow from 3.5 to four times household income following a major review of its mortgage measures. 

The income limit for second and subsequent buyers continues to be set at 3.5 times, but they can borrow up to 90% of the value of the property. There were other measures to help banks better manage the amounts they are allowed to lend to home buyers.              

The rules were first introduced in 2015 in the wake of the disastrous collapse of Irish property prices following a credit-fuelled boom. The Central Bank received 4,000 submissions as part of its review.                              

Mortgage brokers welcomed the new measures as helping first-time buyers, currently paying large amounts in rent, to secure mortgages that were increasingly becoming out of their reach as interest rates and house prices rise.    

Senior mortgage broker Michael Dowling, who helped write a submission for an industry group, said he was pleased the Central Bank had listened to industry participants, but added the regulator will have to review the rules next year as interest rates climb further.                     

Brokers said that they expect affordability issues only to get worse. “In the current environment, it should be reviewed more than if we were going through a normal economic market," said Rachel McGovern, director of financial services at industry group Brokers Ireland. She said she would welcome allowing first time-buyers to be able to borrow up to 4.5 times their gross income.

Trevor Grant, chairperson of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said the mortgage rules should be reviewed when necessary, but added that it was “too early” to think about a further review. Mr Grant also took part in the public consultation for the review. 

Read More

Q&A: How have Ireland's mortgage lending rules changed?

The Central Bank also updated its definition of what it means to be a first-time buyer. It now includes divorced or separated people or those who have undergone bankruptcy or insolvency in cases where they no longer have an interest in their previous property.

People who get a top-up loan or re-mortgage with an increase in the principal may also be considered as first-time buyers, provided the property remains the primary home. The Central Bank has insisted that the changes were here to stay, even if the European Central Bank cut interest rates in the future. 

“My gut feeling, from experience, is that these measures will last longer than changes to monetary policy made by the ECB,” said Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf.

The changes are the result of a year-long review into mortgage lending by the Central Bank and are expected to come into effect by January 2023.

Some analysts have said the measures will fuel demand and only drive house price inflation. “These measures are about financial stability. They are not about controlling house prices,” said Mr Makhlouf.

More in this section

Calculator with wooden house and coins stack and pen on wood table. Property investment and house mortgage financial concept Q&A: How have Ireland's mortgage lending rules changed?
Housing concept First-time buyers will be able to borrow up to four times their income
LONDON- JUNE, 2020: Bank of England and Royal Exchange Building, an historic and famous building in the City of London UK Treasury to transfer £11bn to Bank of England to cover bond-buying losses
#Housing#BankingOrganisation: Central BankOrganisation: Brokers IrelandOrganisation: Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors
Budget calculation

Record tax take slashes State deficit in the second quarter

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s