Businesses to receive support for soaring energy bills

Businesses will be able to claim for a portion of increased energy bills above 50% of what they were last year
Businesses to receive support for soaring energy bills

The energy scheme will compare energy bills for businesses with rates from a year ago. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 14:20
Alan Healy

Budget 2023 has confirmed support for businesses facing severe increases in energy bills.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said specific measures were needed to support business and enterprises through these "exceptionally challenging times".

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) will be operated by the Revenue Commissioners.

The scheme will operate by comparing the average unit price for a business's energy utility in 2022 with the average unit price in the same period of last year.

Companies can only claim for increases above 50% of last year. Once that threshold is passed, businesses can claim for 40% of the increased amount.

A monthly cap of €10,000 per trade will apply and an overall cap will apply on the total amount which a business can claim.

The TBESS scheme will be open to businesses that carry on a Case 1 trade, who are tax compliant and have experienced a significant increase in their natural gas and electricity costs.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the scheme is being designed to be compliant with the EU State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework but will need to be approved by the EU Commission in the advance of making payments.

"Small and medium businesses are the backbone of our domestic economy and support thousands of jobs. The SME sector requires a range of supports as it deals with the immediate impact of the current crisis," Donohoe said.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Over 230 grain ships have sailed from Ukraine since UN deal 
Russia Ukraine War Gas Explainer Pipeline pressure adds to nervousness over winter gas
Solar panels pile up in warehouses across Europe Solar panels pile up in warehouses across Europe
#Budget2023
<p>One lender said it would temporarily stop making home loans to new customers, citing volatile market conditions.</p>

British banks pull mortgage deals amid pound turmoil

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.32 s