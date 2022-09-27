Businesses to receive support for soaring energy bills

Budget 2023 has confirmed support for businesses facing severe increases in energy bills.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said specific measures were needed to support business and enterprises through these "exceptionally challenging times".

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) will be operated by the Revenue Commissioners.

The scheme will operate by comparing the average unit price for a business's energy utility in 2022 with the average unit price in the same period of last year.

Companies can only claim for increases above 50% of last year. Once that threshold is passed, businesses can claim for 40% of the increased amount.

A monthly cap of €10,000 per trade will apply and an overall cap will apply on the total amount which a business can claim.

The TBESS scheme will be open to businesses that carry on a Case 1 trade, who are tax compliant and have experienced a significant increase in their natural gas and electricity costs.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the scheme is being designed to be compliant with the EU State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework but will need to be approved by the EU Commission in the advance of making payments.

"Small and medium businesses are the backbone of our domestic economy and support thousands of jobs. The SME sector requires a range of supports as it deals with the immediate impact of the current crisis," Donohoe said.