Limerick hopes staycations trend continues this summer

Limerick representatives are hopeful the popularity of staycations during the pandemic will spill over into the summer as the city launched its latest tourism campaign.
The campaign is called Limerick 11 Summer 2022 based on its 11 themed itineraries and experiences. It aims to give a nod to the origins of the city, which was founded by Vikings, and also highlight the more modern parts of the county as well.
“With two years of staycations, it’s fair to say that more and more people got to experience our city and county,” said Mayor of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler.
The 11 itineraries in the campaign include 11 award-winning summer eats in Limerick and 11 hidden gems on the Limerick Greenway.
“Limerick has an incredible history as a city and county and we chose this year to make that the theme of our summer tourism promotion, marking the foundation year of our city,” said Denis Tierney, head of marketing and communications at Limerick City and County Council.
“But it’s not just about the past, there’s so much to celebrate about Limerick today, from our latest tourism offerings such as our greenway and vibrant entertainment offering,” he added.
The campaign is working with various business owners, including restaurateurs and accommodation owners, to help promote tourism business in the county this summer, as hospitality was one of the worst impacted sectors by the pandemic.
Limerick 11 Summer 2022 follows last year’s award winning Double Your Summer campaign.
“We’ve had 11 centuries here so we’ve had plenty summers to learn from,” said Mr Butler.