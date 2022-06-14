Ryanair routes and private jets see Kerry Airport rebound

New passenger figures show Kerry Airport is recovering strongly from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2021, the 53-year-old airport at Farranfore is reporting an operating profit of almost €2.5m, with private jet business now the highest in the State after Dublin and Shannon.

And despite initial concern, passenger numbers on the Kerry to Dublin route now operated by Ryanair on a commercial basis are increasing substantially, the airport revealed.

The collapse of Stobart Air in June 2021, which operated the public service obligation (PSO) on behalf of Aer Lingus, led to the withdrawal of the Government/EU subsidies.

However, in the 12 months to the end of May this year, numbers on the Ryanair Kerry to Dublin run were up 27%, the airport said.

More attractive pricing along with flight times suiting US passengers are given as the reason for the increase.

The annual report and accounts for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2021, report an operating profit after taxation for the period of €2,439,515 as compared to an after taxation operating loss of €144,996 in the previous year.

Gross revenue in 2021 reflects the recovery in passenger numbers from a low in 2020 of 82,959 to 115,398 in 2021, complemented by a growing corporate and general aviation sector during the period.

Outside of Dublin and Shannon Airports in 2021, Kerry had the highest private jet aviation aircraft movements in the State, the statement said.

Commenting on the financials and the ongoing operations of the airport for the year, John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport, said: “Recovery is under way in 2022 and better days are ahead for Kerry Airport. By no means will we reach the levels of activity we enjoyed in 2019 this year, but certainly we can proclaim with much conviction that the doldrums of the past two years are, for now, behind us. “

Addressing the loss of the Kerry-Dublin PSO route following the collapse of Stobart Air in June 2021, Mr Mulhern said: "Despite our unabated efforts to support the airline and our very public campaign to reinstate a new carrier, the PSO programme is no longer available to us presently. Ryanair have stepped in and taken on the route on a commercial basis. Under EU legislation, once a commercial operator takes over a route — no government can financially support it."

Meanwhile, there are calls to allow a single check-in for passengers travelling from Kerry via Dublin to streamline travel from the regional airport and ease the queues in Dublin.

Board member and Tralee councillor Terry O'Brien said passengers checking into Kerry and flying out from Dublin should only have to check in once, something which would help to ease the crisis in Dublin.