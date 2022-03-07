A third of Irish female workers considered quitting due to burnout

More than a third of women have considered quitting their job in the last 12 months citing burnout and the pressures of family life a new survey has found.
Feeling burnt out was the most common reason (33%) cited for considering leaving a job, particularly for women in older age cohorts, from 45 to 54 and 55 to 64 years old — where 55% felt they needed a break. The second highest reason cited (22%) was that it had become too hard to balance work and home responsibilities. The work/life balance issue was particularly felt by the cohort of women most likely to have young children — aged 35 to 44 — with 37% of this group finding juggling career and family responsibilities too difficult.
The finding comes in a survey of 1,500 adults carried out by jobs website Indeed.
"The findings are a reminder of the specific challenges women still face in the workplace," said Glenda Kirby who heads up Women at Indeed, the company’s internal platform for female inclusion.
Published on the eve of International Women's Day, the survey also found that the majority of both men (79%) and women (68%) felt that there was equal pay in their workplace, regardless of gender. However, a significant proportion of female respondents (30%) felt men were generally paid more at their company, compared to just 17% of male respondents.
Irish employers will soon be obliged to publish information showing the gender pay gap in their business, following the passing of the Gender Pay Gap Information Act last year.
Lidl today published a report on its gender pay gap for 2021 saying it has reduced the gap from 8.8% in 2020 to 6.2% last year.
The supermarket chain said male and female workers are paid the same rate at the same levels but said the 6.2% pay gap is due to more males being placed in higher-paid roles.
Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl said the retailer plans to reduce the gap further by introducing more measures including more flexible working policies and hours, a transparent appraisal process, and enhanced maternity leave policies.