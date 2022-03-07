A third of Irish female workers considered quitting due to burnout

More than a third of women have considered quitting their job in the last 12 months citing burnout and the pressures of family life a new survey has found.

Feeling burnt out was the most common reason (33%) cited for considering leaving a job, particularly for women in older age cohorts, from 45 to 54 and 55 to 64 years old — where 55% felt they needed a break. The second highest reason cited (22%) was that it had become too hard to balance work and home responsibilities. The work/life balance issue was particularly felt by the cohort of women most likely to have young children — aged 35 to 44 — with 37% of this group finding juggling career and family responsibilities too difficult.