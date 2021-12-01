An Post eliminates gender pay gap in two years

An Post has eliminated the gender pay gap in the company.

The organisation's third gender pay gap report shows it has reduced from 3.7% to 0% in two years. The company said that for the first time, women are earning marginally more than men at An Post.

In 2020, An Post reduced the gender pay gap to 1.41% while this year it is effectively zero at -0.16%. This compares to an 11.3% gender pay gap across Ireland.

An Post said that it aims to retain the gender pay gap in a range between +/- 3% in the coming years.

However, there is a larger gender gap when it comes to bonus pay. An Post said that in the course of its research the average gender bonus gap was 11.21%.

It said that this was primarily due to fewer females in the An Post Management Group and the legacy of females staying on the pay scale instead of transferring to the An Post Performance-related Pay scheme. It will be focusing on reducing these gaps, the company said.

In 2019, An Post launched their first Gender Pay Gap Report publicly, ahead of government legislation which was introduced in July 2021.

David McRedmond, CEO at An Post, hailed the result of the latest report as “fantastic”. He said that it “shows what can be done when you make big moves to promote equal opportunities”.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, Mr McRedmond said that one of the things that contributed to the 0% gender pay gap was promoting more women in management.

“By insisting on gender balance shortlists, we still appoint the best person, but once you make sure that women don’t have those biases that stop them getting onto a shortlist, then not surprisingly more of them get through.”

Speaking about the higher level of bonuses for male employees last year, Mr McRedmond said that it was because the delivery front line is heavily male with more male management.

Eleanor Nash, Chief People Officer, An Post; David McRedmond, CEO, An Post; and (centre) Sonya Lennon, Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and Founder of Work Equal launching AnPost's third gender pay gap report. Picture: Maxwells

He said that the delivery front line did “an outstanding job” in the middle of the Covid crisis and they “quite rightly got good bonuses”.

He said that just happened to be skewed male but that bonuses are equal and people in the company get the same bonuses. Mr McRedmond added that the company still has plenty of work to do.

Eleanor Nash, Chief People Officer at An Post highlighted how the sector is traditionally more male-oriented and steps are being taken to overcome this. Just 25% of all employees at An Post are female.

Ms Nash said: “Traditionally, our sector is more male-oriented and to overcome this, we launched several initiatives to encourage more female participation and progression into senior roles at An Post such as encouraging female colleagues to put their hand up for opportunities to progress, using new software to remove gender bias from role profiles, developing gender-balanced shortlists, promoting flexible working arrangements and developing Aspire, our Female Talent Acceleration Programme; Advance, our An Post Mentoring Programme and our flagship customised Strategic Leadership Development Programme.”

An Post added that the organisation has reached a 50:50 level on their management board, 45:55 on their Graduate programme, 39:61 in Process Area Managers (a three-fold increase in females since 2019), and 34:66 across their senior management group.

It is now focused on increasing the level of female postal operatives, which currently stands at 13%.