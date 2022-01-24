Employers urged to consult with staff as demand for remote working remains

Friday's sudden announcement will have employers dusting down their return-to-work plans
Employers urged to consult with staff as demand for remote working remains

Trade unions and human resources experts alike are cautioning employers wishing to bring staff back to the workplace to plan for the future, and consult with their employees. Picture: iStock

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 06:05
Alan Healy

Employers are being warned against forcing staff to make a rapid return to office-based work following the lifting of nearly all pandemic restrictions in Ireland.

For almost two years, the country has faced some of the most stringent rules and limitations imposed by any Government which have severely impacted a range of sectors.

It meant the rapid and sudden removal of restrictions on Friday caught many by surprise with employers now reexamining their work practices and updating communications.

Employers should engage with staff 

However, a range of trade union and industry bodies are warning employers to engage with workers and to offer the option of remote working on a permanent basis or else remove it on a phased basis.

Trade union Fórsa, which represents more than 80,000 people, mostly working in the public sector, said any arrangements by employers for a phased return to work must be sensitive to the fact that many workers will have to make significant changes to longstanding arrangements for care, transport and other matters.

Fórsa representative met with officials from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) on Friday ahead of the relaxation announcement by the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin. 

They said they have received assurances that public service employers would be expected to consult with lead worker safety representatives and union reps on issues arising from the changes to the official guidance.

Late last year, many employers had communicated to staff their plans for a gradual return to office-based work while others announced proposals for a blended office and home combination on a permanent basis. However, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant saw the Government reintroduce restrictions requiring staff to work from home where possible.

Work/life balance

Employers demanding a complete return to office-based work could face opposition from staff. The Government plans to implement EU's Work Life Balance Directive by October. However, the directive will only offer employees the right to request flexible work arrangements but employers will not be under an obligation to grant the request.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions, while welcoming the lifting of restrictions on Friday, said that remote and flexible working must now become a mainstream feature of future working arrangements: 

We urge all employers to ensure that they continue to take the necessary steps to keep workplaces safe. 

The union said they would be raising this issue in detail at the forthcoming Stakeholder Forum taking place this week.

CIPD, the professional body for human resource workers, said businesses should take time to make sure they get the process right. Director Mary Connaughton said it was important to remember that each new restriction that came in took time to accept.

"The removal of those rules can spark some concerns in the workforce," she said. "Businesses have the opportunity to make a lot of their own decisions about this, and it’s important to design a reopening that works for the business and workforce”.

“Employers don’t have to change existing practices if they’re working well. CSO figures released just last week backed up our own CIPD Ireland research about how a majority of people would like to work remotely to some extent after the pandemic. 

"It’s not over yet, but the coming weeks will be the best chance we’ve had to see what that landscape could look like — and it’s in the company’s hands to design that future."

Read More

Strong demand for remote working after restrictions are lifted

More in this section

Covid Test Firms race to meet continued demand for antigen test kits despite lifting of restrictions
Ending of restrictions will lead to a rapid spending rebound Ending of restrictions will lead to a rapid spending rebound
Timber and steel lead significant rises in construction materials Timber and steel lead significant rises in construction materials
Work Life Balance DirectiveWorking LifeWorkEmploymentHRomicron#COVID-19Person: Micheál MartinPerson: Mary ConnaughtonOrganisation: FórsaOrganisation: Department of Public Expenditure and ReformOrganisation: Irish Congress of Trade UnionsOrganisation: CIPDOrganisation: CSOOrganisation: Central Statistics Office
<p>Gabriel Makhlouf: 'We do see inflation falling during the course of this year. It’ll probably stay over 2% throughout the course of this year, but it’ll fall from the level it’s been at.'</p>

Central Bank governor sees inflation slowing, and no rate hike in 2022

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices