Strong demand for remote working after restrictions are lifted

Young people have expressed a strong preference for the continuation of remote working even when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

According to a CSO survey, some 90% of 35-44 year-olds want the choice to continue working from home when restrictions end while others stated they would move out of population-dense areas such as Dublin if the option for remote work remains.

The showed more talent could enter the workforce, as 69% of respondents that are unable to work due to longstanding health problems would consider employment if it could be done remotely.

In addition, 93% of survey participants employed in Dublin commuter areas such as Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, who could work remotely, said they would like to continue doing so after the pandemic. Meanwhile, 59% of respondents in those commuter areas stated they would consider moving house if they could work remotely. However, respondents living in the South-West Region (Cork and Kerry) stated they would most likely remain in their own county.

The Pulse Survey titled Our Lives Online: Remote Work November 2021 was published this week and has responses from 10,797 participants aged 18 and older living in Ireland. The responses were gathered last November.

In total, 80% of respondents in employment have worked remotely at some point since the start of the pandemic. Of those in employment who can work remotely, 88% would like to do so when all pandemic restrictions are removed. Of these, 28% said they would like to do so all the time, while 60% said they would like to work remotely some of the time. The remaining 12% stated they would not like to work remotely in the future.

Remote working may not work for everyone though, especially those with poor internet access. Just 9% of respondents who rated their home broadband as excellent would not like to work remotely in the future. This figure rose to 15% for those who rated their home broadband as poor.

Remote working was most popular among respondents aged 35-44 nine out of 10 of those in employment stated in the survey that they would like to work from home when the pandemic restrictions end.

Almost six in 10 of those not in employment would consider taking a job if it could be done remotely, according to the survey.