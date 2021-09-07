Further trickle in PUP recipient rate to 140,000 

The reduction in Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) recipients has continued to slow, with a 3,468 person fall noted by the Department of Social Protection this week.

Just over 140,000 people will receive the PUP this week, down from 143,000 last week. A total of €41.4m in payments will be made for this week, down from €42.5m last week.

The first €50 cut in PUP rates now comes into effect as part of the gradual wind-down of the scheme. However, the department has postponed until October 22 the transitioning of workers from the PUP to jobseeker’s benefit due to the staggered pace at which different areas of the economy are reopening.

“I am acutely aware that some sectors of the economy are re-opening slower than others," said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“In practical terms, this will mean that any self-employed person on the €203 PUP rate will continue to be able to avail of €960 without being impacted," she said.

However, the start of the PUP cuts will only cause “avoidable hardship for thousands of workers,” Sinn Féin has claimed.

“These cuts will represent a drastic loss of income for those who are still waiting to return to work, creating stress and potentially causing a financial cliff-edge for many workers. The PUP should not be cut while it is still clearly needed,” said Sinn Féin spokesperson on social protection Claire Kerrane.

“I have been challenging minister Humphreys on this continually, yet she has been silent on this issue for almost a month now. She has continually failed to be upfront with workers and explain why she is insisting on continuing with these unfair cuts despite sectors remaining closed," Ms Kerrane said.