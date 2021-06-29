Italy to remove sack ban protection for workers

Government plans to end a ban on firing workers in the manufacturing and construction sectors, removing protections that have been in place since the start of the Covid pandemic
Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi is set to start meeting unions and other social organisations.

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 17:22

Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi’s government plans to end a ban on firing workers in the manufacturing and construction sectors, removing protections that have been in place since the start of the Covid pandemic in a sign of Italy’s recovery.

The move threatens to open a rift with some left-leaning parties in Mr Draghi’s coalition. Unions called on the government to extend the protections at least four more months, claiming the economy is still fragile.

“Let’s restart together, with social cohesion in labour and social justice for the Italy of tomorrow,” said Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the CGIL union, which represents more than 5m workers.

Rome did move to retain safeguards for workers in some areas, notably the textile sector, according to a statement by Mr Draghi’s office. The ban on firing in the clothing, fashion and footwear industries will remain in place until at least October.

Mr Draghi – the former ECB chief who has been head of Italy’s government since February – is set to start meeting unions and other social organisations.

The central goals of the Mr Draghi’s government are to accelerate vaccinations and restart the economy. Italy, which suffered a contraction of 9% in 2020, is expected to grow at least 4.2% this year, government officials have said.

italy
