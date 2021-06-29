New Cork to US sea route records five-fold increase in exports

The new direct shipping route between Cork Harbour and the east coast of the US has resulted in a five-fold increase in exports with imports doubling, the operator has said.

The Port of Cork and Independent Container Line (ICL) jointly celebrated the first anniversary of the new route. which is the only direct route out of Ireland connecting to the USA.

ICL said trade exporting from Ireland has increased five-fold in its first year, and imports have doubled. General commodities handled on this service include refrigerated cargo such as pharma and food, beverages, healthcare products, building materials, chemicals, auto parts, paper and packaging products.

Unprecedented opportunities

The service takes 10 days to reach Chester, Pennsylvania, and 13 to Wilmington, North Carolina, providing exporters with unprecedented opportunities to develop business in the USA.

"We’ve been very pleased with how our first year, calling directly into Cork, has developed," Paul Sanders, ICL general manager UK and Ireland said.

"It has been especially pleasing given this has been done during a pandemic, which meant we could not visit or hold face-to-face meetings ahead of starting the service.

It’s a testament to the great partnership we’ve developed with the Port of Cork that we have been able to make this happen."

Conor Mowlds, Port of Cork’s chief commercial Officer, said the ICL route has greatly enhanced the port's connectivity.

"With Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy on the horizon, we have the potential to further support ICL and grow cargo volumes from and to Ireland. This is a fantastic strategic development for the Port of Cork as we look to develop Ringaskiddy as a modern logistics hub."

Ringaskiddy port development

In 2015, An Bord Pleanala granted a 10-year planning permission to Port of Cork for the redevelopment of the existing port facilities at Ringaskiddy and in 2017 An Bord Pleanála granted permission for alterations to the terms of the Ringaskiddy port development.

The permission will enable the port to deliver more efficient container-handling facilities, replacing the existing container terminal at Tivoli, and securing Cork Container Terminal as an international gateway for trade well into the future.

Construction is now at an advanced stage on the project. The development will see a new quay 360m long and 13m deep. Once complete, the terminal will be capable of accommodating up to 330,000 containers annually.

Ultimately, the container traffic and facilities currently handled at Tivoli will move to Ringaskiddy. The transfer will free up a 153-acre brownfield site for future redevelopment, including a new railway station and thousands of new homes.

Seamus Fives, site leader, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals (Cork) and chair of AmCham’s Southern Region said: "As the voice of over 800 US companies in Ireland, representing key exporting sectors such as pharmaceuticals, ICT and medical technologies, the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland congratulates Independent Container Line[s] and the Port of Cork on the first anniversary of their direct shipping services to the East Coast of the US."

"The value and importance of Ireland in global supply chains have been reinforced throughout the pandemic. Ireland ranks fifth in the world for global exports of Covid-19 related goods.

The Cork Port route to the US has offered greater accessibility for the movement of goods and services, which further strengthens our position as a global location of choice for inward investment.’

The route was also commended by Cork Chamber, which said it was important now that Government supports the demand for connectivity with border and customs inspection infrastructure at the Port of Cork to allow this growth trajectory to continue.

"The direct shipping route from the Port of Cork to the USA with ICL has been an excellent strategic enhancement to connectivity for our city region and country," Chamber president Paula Cogan said.

'Best-in-class infrastructure'

"The port’s ongoing investment in the €80m Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy is proving visionary and best-in-class infrastructure builds confidence and attracts investment."

Shipping agent Johnson Stevens handles the ICL operation. Martina Creamer, joint MD of the firm said the opening of the new container terminal will allow them to further developed the Cork to US service.

"We are hugely proud to be managing this ground-breaking transatlantic service for ICL and have been delighted with the support from the Irish shipping community," she said.