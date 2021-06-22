Restaurants embracing outdoor dining achieve up to 30% of pre-Covid business

Public health restrictions have forced cities like Cork to do a '180' on what can be achieved when they embrace pedestrianisation
Restaurants embracing outdoor dining achieve up to 30% of pre-Covid business

The new outdoor seating at the Market Lane restaurant on the junction of Oliver Plunkett Street and Beasley Street in Cork City.

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 14:54
Alan Healy

Restaurant operators say they have been able to achieve up to a third of the business they had pre-Covid when fully embracing outdoor dining in the warm weather.

Tracey Sweeney, co-owner of the Market Lane Group in Cork which operates the Elbow Lane, Goldie and Market Lane restaurants on Oliver Plunkett Street said improved pedestrianisation in the city has been a "lifesaver" for their business.

"With the addition of permanent outdoor seating along the spine of Oliver Plunkett Street we've been able to regain 30% of the covers we had pre-Covid, albeit when the weather is accommodating," Ms Sweeney said.

"This not only helps us recover as a business but creates new, exciting opportunities, particularly for smaller traders on the street, that simply didn’t exist before. It really helps us future-proof our businesses, as we think that the move to outdoor dining is becoming more and more important to cater to.” 

Outdoor seating for diners on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street.
Outdoor seating for diners on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street.

Following the success of permanent outdoor canopies on Princes Street, Cork City Council recently issued contract tenders for new canopies and lighting for further Cork streets including Union Quay, Beasley Street and Caroline Street.

Read More

No threat to outdoor dining despite licence confusion, insists Taoiseach

Ms Sweeney said the public health restrictions have forced cities like Cork to do a '180' on what can be achieved when they embrace pedestrianisation and improved facilities to make urban centres more attractive.

Pedestrianisation has allowed the group to establish covered, outdoor seating areas outside the restaurants. In addition, due to the support of non-hospitality businesses, restaurants have been able to use the footpaths and loading bays outside other shops on the street when they are closed for business, which has been invaluable.

Lisa Grainger of the nearby Olori boutique, one such business, feels that the efforts made by hospitality operators to improve the area really adds to the "city experience" and creates a huge buzz on the street. “This ultimately benefits everyone,” she said.

“This generosity has also bound us together as a neighbourhood,” continues Sweeney, “which uniquely consists of mostly independently-owned businesses. There is a palpable sense of hope and enthusiasm amongst traders that with enhanced pedestrianisation, Oliver Plunkett St will continue to be a real destination for locals and tourists alike. This is a huge bonus for the inner city.”

Read More

Walk-ins welcome: 20 pubs and restaurants in Cork City you don’t need to book in advance

More in this section

Coach and bus tour operators fear for survival without further government supports Coach and bus tour operators fear for survival without further government supports
McGuinness says EU-UK financial co-operation hinges on Britain keeping its word McGuinness says EU-UK financial co-operation hinges on Britain keeping its word
Ryanair to launch new flight to Turin from Shannon Ryanair to launch new flight to Turin from Shannon
munster business#reopeningrestaurants#covid-19place: cork
Working from home study

Government to research a four-day working week

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices