Restaurants embracing outdoor dining achieve up to 30% of pre-Covid business

Restaurant operators say they have been able to achieve up to a third of the business they had pre-Covid when fully embracing outdoor dining in the warm weather.

Tracey Sweeney, co-owner of the Market Lane Group in Cork which operates the Elbow Lane, Goldie and Market Lane restaurants on Oliver Plunkett Street said improved pedestrianisation in the city has been a "lifesaver" for their business.

"With the addition of permanent outdoor seating along the spine of Oliver Plunkett Street we've been able to regain 30% of the covers we had pre-Covid, albeit when the weather is accommodating," Ms Sweeney said.

"This not only helps us recover as a business but creates new, exciting opportunities, particularly for smaller traders on the street, that simply didn’t exist before. It really helps us future-proof our businesses, as we think that the move to outdoor dining is becoming more and more important to cater to.”

Outdoor seating for diners on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street.

Following the success of permanent outdoor canopies on Princes Street, Cork City Council recently issued contract tenders for new canopies and lighting for further Cork streets including Union Quay, Beasley Street and Caroline Street.

Ms Sweeney said the public health restrictions have forced cities like Cork to do a '180' on what can be achieved when they embrace pedestrianisation and improved facilities to make urban centres more attractive.

Pedestrianisation has allowed the group to establish covered, outdoor seating areas outside the restaurants. In addition, due to the support of non-hospitality businesses, restaurants have been able to use the footpaths and loading bays outside other shops on the street when they are closed for business, which has been invaluable.

Lisa Grainger of the nearby Olori boutique, one such business, feels that the efforts made by hospitality operators to improve the area really adds to the "city experience" and creates a huge buzz on the street. “This ultimately benefits everyone,” she said.

“This generosity has also bound us together as a neighbourhood,” continues Sweeney, “which uniquely consists of mostly independently-owned businesses. There is a palpable sense of hope and enthusiasm amongst traders that with enhanced pedestrianisation, Oliver Plunkett St will continue to be a real destination for locals and tourists alike. This is a huge bonus for the inner city.”