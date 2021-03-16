IDA Ireland looking to appoint consultant in Israel 

Job brief says the consultant 'will be expected to identify Israeli-headquartered target companies with potential for investing in Ireland'
IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan.

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 20:15
Gordon Deegan

The IDA is looking to appoint a business development consultant to work on its behalf in Israel.

The remit for the new Israel-based consultant is to win new foreign direct investment for Ireland from Israeli companies.

The IDA’s brief for the job says the consultant "will be expected to identify Israeli-headquartered target companies with potential for investing in Ireland, engage with senior decision-makers in these companies and present Ireland’s value proposition as an investment location”.

An IDA spokeswoman said the move “is in order to have a presence on the ground to complement and support our efforts from Ireland to win new investment". 

"This is a model we use across all territories.”

Currently, IDA Ireland has 20 offices across the world and last year, the running costs of its international network of offices increased by 14% to €3.44m.

According to figures provided by the IDA in response to a Freedom of Information request, the most costly office to operate last year was New York at €689,000.

The second most costly office was the IDA’s Mumbai/Bangalore office at €532,000 with London the third most costly office at €316,000.

The costs include annual lease and rents in addition to operating and telephone costs.

