Deadline extension for Cork Business Association awards

Annual event to be held virtually this April and hopes to provide uplift in difficult times
Eoin O'Sullivan, president of Cork Business Association: "By April, we hope that the majority of businesses will have reopened and everyone will be in the mood for an evening of celebrations." Picture Denis Minihane.

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 12:06
Alan Healy

The Cork Business Association has announced a new date in April for their annual President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards, which will be held virtually this year.

President of the CBA Eoin O’Sullivan said that many Cork businesses are currently closed because of Covid-19 restrictions and the organising committee feels it would be more appropriate to host the celebratory event when businesses are back up and running.

“It’s more important than ever to recognise and uplift businesses during these difficult times, but we also need to be respectful of people’s situations. By April, we hope that the majority of businesses will have reopened and everyone will be in the mood for an evening of celebrations.”

The Cork Business Association has also extended the deadline for entry to the awards until February 14. The awards are free to enter on CBAAwards.ie and Eoin O’ Sullivan is encouraging everyone to enter. “Many businesses might not want to enter this year as their sales were so badly hit, but these are the businesses that have shown true resilience.” 

The CBA Awards, which are run in partnership with sponsor JCD and Centra, event partner Peninsula and media partner The Irish Examiner, recognise the contribution of businesses and individuals across varied sectors of business in Cork City.

The awards will span 12 individual categories, including a new award for resilience and innovation during Covid-19. Each year a Champion of Cork is also recognised.

"The business community of Cork has shown true solidarity and resilience over the past year which instills confidence for the future of our city post Covid19," Mr O'Sullivan said.

To nominate a business visit www.cbaawards.ie

