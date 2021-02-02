New freight-only ferry service between Cork and France to commence

Brittany Ferries is to commence the first of two new direct sailings between Cork and Roscoff this Saturday.

The new freight-only sailings are in response to demands from both Irish and French hauliers seeking a more direct route and to avoid the UK landbridge where increased Brexit-related paperwork and customs checks have led to delays. The new routes depart Cork on Tuesday and Saturday evenings.

A new Brittany Ferries route also commences this Thursday between Rosslare and St Malo.

Most lorries travelling between Ireland and France transit via the UK, using ferry services across the Irish Sea and English Channel. However, since new post-Brexit trade rules were introduced increasing numbers of Irish and continental hauliers have been deterred from using this ‘landbridge’ due to increased customs checks and paperwork.

Hugh Bruton, General Manager, Brittany Ferries Ireland said it was clear that Brexit has distorted flows of trade between France and Ireland. "There’s now clear and compelling demand both in Brittany and beyond to boost freight capacity direct from the region to Ireland. And Irish traders too are seeking direct links to Western France. We’re always listening to our haulier customers in order to best meet their needs and we look forward to restarting Brittany-Ireland services two months earlier than planned," he said.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said importers and exporters now have further transport options to get their freight direct to the EU and bypass the UK Land-Bridge.

"This announcement comes in the same month as we announced a second freight service from Cork to Zeebrugge. These direct freight services from Cork to the EU strengthen the region by offering more flexibility to Irish customers, ensuring supply chains are maintained. Our relationship with Brittany Ferries spans over 40 years and it continues to go from strength to strength. We wish them every success with this freight service.”