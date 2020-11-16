December trade is “final lifeline” for pubs - Drinks Ireland

Drinks Ireland, the Ibec sector representing alcohol drinks manufacturers and suppliers in Ireland has called on the Government to allow pubs reopen “safely” at the start of December describing the Christmas trading period as “the final lifeline” for many pubs across the country.

In a statement, the group said it is urging the Government to base decisions around the reopening of the hospitality sector "on evidence, research and data.”

“Pubs are regulated environments, with responsible staff and will play their part in maintaining strict Covid-19 measures, as we saw when they opened earlier this year," they said.

“While Christmas will be completely different this year... pubs will work hard to keep everyone safe, giving customers the opportunity to connect with the people they love, in a place they love.”

Patricia Callan said Drinks Ireland believes “enforcement, rather than restrictions on sales” is the most important measure required to tackle unregulated social gatherings on streets.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland said: “We know, based on the available published research, that there is little evidence hospitality venues are driving infections, but in contrast there are significant consequences of keeping these venues shut.”

The hospitality and wider experience sector currently employ 330,000 people and can play a key role in the economic recovery which will follow this pandemic, she said.

“During the recovery of the last economic crisis, [the hospitality and experience sector] accounted for one in every seven jobs created.”

Takeaway pints

Taoiseach Micháel Martin has said the sale of takeaway pints from pubs is to be reviewed after videos emerged on social media at the weekend of crowds gathering in Dublin and Cork drinking on the street.

Earlier today, Mr Martin told Cork's RedFM that he will speak to Justice Minister Helen McEntee and the Gardaí regarding the matter as widespread congregation of people on the country’s streets facilitates the spread of the virus and could put any progress made on the trajectory of the virus recently “in jeopardy.”

Taoiseach Micháel Martin has indicated the sale of takeaway pints is to be reviewed. Picture: Julien Behal.

She said keeping pubs closed will continue to drive people to mix in “unregulated environments.”

“Pubs, on the other hand, are regulated environments, with responsible staff, and will play their part in maintaining strict Covid-19 measures, so we should be enabling people to socialise safely in these settings,” she said.

Last week, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) warned the country may be headed into a “two-tier Christmas” of “haves and have nots” if those in the hospitality and drinks industries are forced to remain closed while other industries are allowed reopen their doors when the lockdown lifts on December 1.