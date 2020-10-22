Have yourself a local little Christmas to save Irish business

Business groups are urging Irish consumers to prioritise local businesses when shopping online this Christmas, warning that the fate of many could be decided on consumer's choices in the coming weeks.

The calls come as many businesses are forced to close their brick and mortar stores today with just nine weeks to go before Christmas Day.

Chair of SME Recovery Ireland, John Moran said the latest restrictions are “yet another crushing blow” to an already decimated SME sector.

“After the initial lockdown, we witnessed first-hand the emotional, physical and financial efforts from business owners to reopen and operate safely while the country continued to suppress Covid-19,” he said.

“The sad reality of this second closure, not of their own making, is that many of those businesses may never reopen.”

Mr Moran said the Government has reminded Irish people of the crucial role they play in containing the spread of Covid-19 by restricting their movements.

“In the same manner, we want to remind the public today that by choosing to shop local, they can help to ensure the survival of small businesses,” he said.

A recent survey from PayPal showed more than half of Irish consumers (59%) purchased items from international sellers since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Moran said in the run-up to Christmas, it is estimated that some 70 percent of consumer cash goes to international multinationals.

“That is valuable cash leaving the country at a time when we need it most,” he said.

John Moran of SME Recovery Ireland (centre) says the public have a role to play in ensuring the survival of many small businesses this Christmas. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

He is asking consumers to consider choosing local sellers over large, multinational retailers this Christmas.

“This will go a long way in determining how many of our local businesses stay open, keeping our friends and family employed, and are able to recover to continue to serve our communities.”

“Behind every business are the families of the owner and their employees. We save Christmas for those families too,” he said.

A tipping point

Munster’s various Chambers have strongly encouraged local people to seek out and support local retailers online this Christmas season.

Ken Tobin Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber said: “This is not just another shop local message, for many, this is an actual tipping point.”

“If we do not act now, we are looking at an accelerated failure of our towns. If we do not act now many of these businesses in our community will not be here in a years’ time.”

Conor Healy, Chief Executive of Cork Chamber: This is about keeping people in the community in work. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Conor Healy CEO of Cork Chamber said this is “no longer about consumer preference.”

“It’s about keeping people in our community at work,” he said.

Mr Healy said it is hard to overstate the significance of the Christmas trading period to Cork’s retail and hospitality sector and he is urging anyone shopping online to seek out local providers.

“We must keep Cork working,” he said. “Now is the time to pull together once again.”