Irish Examiner view: Buy local this Christmas

Our spend is the lifeline all Irish businesses need to ride out these difficult storms
Irish Examiner view: Buy local this Christmas

Making their way from shop to shop through heavy showers to get in some last-minute goods ahead of another lockdown at midnight following a NPHET suggestion to move the whole country to Level 5 for 6 weeks. Credit: Damian Coleman

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 12:38

Patriotism can be made to breathe in many ways, some positive some negative. 

It is easy to argue that the patriotism, if that’s what it is, driving Brexit and US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is of the malign kind, one that leads to disharmony and conflict. 

The other kind, the uplifting, generous, and supportive kind can be decisive. 

Current events remembering Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney are reminders of what can be achieved by such a focused commitment.

A different kind of patriotism is required today. Covid-19 has challenged businesses and families in unprecedented ways. 

That situation was made worse for some Cork businesses yesterday when floods once again threatened their existence. 

Like all local businesses across the country, they are part of the fabric of our lives.

They also sustain a circle of life far wider than that represented by the faces behind one counter or another. 

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Leadership is a vital tool in war on Covid

We are all part of that circle and unless every one of us makes a conscious effort to defend it, it will be broken.

Over the coming lockdown weeks, many of us will use a keyboard to do our Christmas shopping. 

If we turn to international monopolies we will exacerbate already grim circumstances. More businesses will fail and jobs will be lost. 

This need not happen. It is tempting to say it’s time to wear the green jersey but it’s much, much, more important than that.

Our Christmas spend is the lifeline all Irish businesses need to ride out these storms. 

That should inform the purchasing decisions we make over the coming weeks.

One of the ways we can make patriotism practical right now is to keep our eye on the bigger prize by shopping locally, by proudly and exclusively buying Irish goods or goods from Irish suppliers. 

Our short-term decisions today will have a long-term impact as never before.

Let’s do the wiser, far more patriotic thing. Buy Irish this Christmas.

Read More

CMO says country can get coronavirus under control once more

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Educate Together schools symbolic of a changing Ireland Irish Examiner View: Educate Together schools symbolic of a changing Ireland
Irish Examiner View: Funding our defence forces cannot be an afterthought Irish Examiner View: Funding our defence forces cannot be an afterthought
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 10, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Leadership is a vital tool in war on Covid
#covid-19cork floodingcork floodsplace: corkperson: terence macswineyorganisation: nphet

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices