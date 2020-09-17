Staff say Aer Lingus welfare claims still not resolved

The processing of social welfare claim forms by Aer Lingus for employees placed on reduced hours is still not resolved, according to staff who say they are at “breaking point”.

There is growing frustration among the airline's ground staff and cabin crew over the handling of social welfare claim forms for staff placed on reduced hours and some facing salary cuts in the order of 70%.

Staff members told the Irish Examiner that getting forms stamped by the company, to claim social welfare for days not worked, remains a challenge.

“The long and the short of it is that we have received zero help from the state or the company, and the reality of it is that many of us are reaching breaking point,” one employee said.

Another employee said some staff have been left “penniless” and in “real distress” because they cannot get welfare claims stamped by the company.

Some welfare or Intreo offices are accepting self-declared social welfare claims while others require a company-stamped form, they said, calling on the government to accept self-declared forms "to get money to those in need”.

There have also been claims that state wage subsidies introduced during the pandemic have not been passed on in full to staff.

Aer Lingus disputes these claims and said it is following guidance from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and Revenue Commissioners.

“All of the payments received from the State under the TWSS (Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme) were passed on to employees by Aer Lingus in their entirety and in many instances Aer Lingus topped up those payments,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Raising the issue in the Dáil this week, Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the situation has left some families living on €100-€200 a week.

“After an outcry Aer Lingus relented on signing the forms but the payments are not coming through fast enough and this needs to change," he said.

Forsa, which represents many of the staff impacted, sai d negotiations on pay-related issues are ongoing through the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and it declined to comment.