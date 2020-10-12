Air traffic continues to plummet at Cork, Shannon and Dublin Airports

Cork airport handled less than 500 flights last month, compared to more than 2,000 in the same period last year.

New figures released by The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) show Cork airport suffered the sharpest decline in commercial air traffic last month, with similar declines recorded in other airports.

Dublin airport recorded 6,630 flights, in comparison to 21,218 in September 2019 (a decrease of 68.8%), while Shannon airport reported 557 flights, a 71.4% decrease in movements on last years figures.

The IAA say the first nine months of 2020 has seen an unprecedented fall in air traffic figures with Chief Executive Peter Kearney stating that the aviation sector cannot withstand such losses in the short to medium term.

Peter Kearney, CEO, IAA

“Up to the end of September we handled 390,893 flights. During the same period last year, we handled 901,707.”

Mr Kearney said the collapse of air traffic started in Mid-March, and as the COVID 19 pandemic spread, the traffic dropped from 73,557 flights in February to 14,907 flights in April.

“The traffic loss in April represented an 84.5% drop compared to April 2019, when there were 96,131 flights.”

Mr Kearney said a coordinated approach across Europe could provide a sustainable solution to the current situation and he welcomes the Government’s intention to fully sign up to the EU Commission’s traffic light system.

“The plan, if applied consistently across Europe and endorsed by Governments is a key stepping-stone for the reopening of travel across Europe, particularly important for an island nation such as Ireland. This combined with the investment airlines and airports have made to protect the health and safety of crews, passengers and staff will allow passengers confidence that their flights will go ahead, and the risks associated with COVID-19 are minimised."

Last week, daa CEO Dalton Philips, told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that Dublin and Cork airports have the capability to deliver up to 15,000 pre-departure PCR tests per day should the Government adopt the European Commission’s traffic light system.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have also urged the government to adapt the system which grades different countries green, orange or red based on the spread of the virus.

No travel restrictions would apply to passengers from green or orange coded areas.