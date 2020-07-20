Average cost of petrol and diesel in Ireland increases

Average cost of petrol and diesel in Ireland increases
File image.
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 14:06 PM
Digital Desk staff

The average cost of both petrol and diesel in Ireland has increased this month.

It comes following a series of month-on-month decreases, according to the AA's latest fuel price study.

It shows the average price of a litre of petrol now stands at 125.9c, which is 4c more than last month.

Diesel now costs an average of 117.3c per litre compared to last month's price of 113.9c.

The AA said that fuels remain significantly below prices seen at the start of 2020, when a litre of petrol cost 144.5c, with diesel costing 135.9c on average.

"While crude oil prices have increased slightly over the past month, the big change has been in terms of national and global demand for both fuels,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

“On many major routes across the country, such as the M50, M11 and N7, traffic levels have returned to between 80% and 90% of volumes seen 12 months ago.

“With similar trends being seen in other countries as lockdown restrictions are eased, the global demand for petrol and diesel has begun to increase with this now reflected at the pumps.

“No-one can truly say with any accuracy where fuel prices are heading in the long-term, but for now it appears that the month-on-month drops in petrol and diesel prices which we have seen since February are a thing of the past.”

