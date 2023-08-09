Competition authority announces further investigation into daa's takeover of car park

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has decided to carry out a more in-depth investigation into daa’s proposed acquisition of a car park near Dublin Airport to ensure it does not lessen competition.

Daa has been seeking to acquire the car park in Santry, Co Dublin, which was previously operating under the Quick Park brand, saying it would add 6,200 parking spaces within a week if permission was granted by the CCPC.

The shortage of car parking spaces at Dublin Airport was highlighted in advance of the busy summer season with spaces being sold out.

However, the latest decision by the CCPC is likely to delay the deal even further.

In a statement, the CCPC said that following a preliminary phase one examination it has determined that an in-depth investigation is required to “establish whether the proposed transaction will or will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the State”.

The CCPC said that they’ve received a number of third party submissions in relation to this proposed takeover and any stakeholders that wish to make further submissions for the investigation will do so by 4:30pm on August 30 this year.

"Whilst the proposed transaction cannot be implemented until a determination is made, the CCPC’s merger review process has not prevented either party from operating a car parking business,” the CCPC said.

Kenny Jacobs, chief executive of daa, previously said they had approached the owner of the car park to see whether it was possible to lease the space on a short-term basis but this was rejected.

During its phase two investigations, the CCPC said it will continue to gather evidence from the parties involved in the proposed transaction and other third parties.

Dublin Airport’s largest airline, Ryanair, has also been critical of the proposed takeover of the car park saying daa were using the car parking issue to pressure the CCPC into clearing the deal.

Daa rejected this assertion from Ryanair.