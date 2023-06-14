Dublin Airport could have car park open 'in a week' if sale is approved by CCPC

Dublin Airport could have an additional 6,200 parking spaces operational within a week if its takeover of the nearby Quick Park is approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), airport operator Daa has said.

The shortage of car parking spaces for passengers travelling through the airport has been highlighted in advance of the busy summer season. Recently, Dublin Airport advised people travelling soon to book parking spaces as they are limited.

Last week, Ryanair criticised the Daa for using the parking situation at Dublin Airport to pressure the CCPC into approving the takeover of the car park.

Appearing before the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday Daa chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the parking situation is stable and the only thing he would like at the minute is “more space”.

The Daa is currently sale agreed on a Quick Park site near the airport which would add 6,200 spaces but the deal is under review by the CCPC. Mr Jacobs said it wasn’t clear when the decision on the deal might come down but it could be “operational probably within a week” if approved.

Should that deal go through, Mr Jacobs said the Daa believes it will have enough spaces to operate in the years ahead “as public transport plays a bigger role in people getting to and from the airport”.

Mr Jacobs also revealed they have approached the party selling the Quick Park property on whether it would be possible to arrange a short-term lease which would allow Daa to operate it as a car park in advance of buying it. The seller rejected this proposal, instead opting to focus on the sale of the car park.

Bringing the Quick Park facility back into use would bring parking capacity at Dublin Airport back to 2019 levels when this car park previously operated, according to the Daa.

Mr Jacobs added that there are still plenty of car parking spaces available in July and August as well as spaces for people to drop off each day which are reserved for this purpose.

Mr Jacobs was also asked about the prospect, floated earlier in the year, of Dublin Airport charging for drop-offs.

He responded by saying that Daa does not plan to introduce those kinds of charges in the “short, medium, or long term”.