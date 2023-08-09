Gatwick Airport workers to go on strike over pay

The industrial action involves ground handlers, passenger assistance and other airport workers at the airport
Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 16:42
Sachin Ravikumar

Around 230 workers at London Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport, will take eight days of strike action this month over pay disputes as the Unite trade union warns of flight disruptions.

Ground handlers, passenger assistance and other airport workers at Gatwick have been negotiating with various employers including Red Handling, Wilson James, Menzies and ASC, in separate pay disputes.

Last year, Dublin Airport was Gatwick’s number one destination, flying 1.1 million passengers in total.

In July, some planned strikes were called off after workers received improved pay offers. However, on Wednesday Unite said workers from Red Handling and Wilson James would take industrial action.

The latest strikes, which will take place in various tranches from August 18 to 28, ending on the day of a bank holiday for most of Britain, will disrupt or delay over 200 flights during the first four days, Unite said.

"Red Handling and Wilson James need to wake up and smell the coffee, other employers at the airport are prepared to pay the going rate and there is no excuse why they shouldn’t do the same," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

"There is no way our members will accept a real terms pay cut and poverty pay."

A Gatwick spokesperson said the airport would support airlines and other companies in their contingency planning for the strikes to ensure as many flights as possible run on schedule.

