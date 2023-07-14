Travel industry braces for summer of airport disruptions across Europe

European airports are in the midst of another busy summer as passenger numbers globally recover to pre-pandemic levels, while airline and airport staff continue wage talks.

The travel industry is on high alert for disruption after Europe's peak season last year was hit by cancellations, causing chaos at airports. This summer, air traffic control issues are likely to be the weak spot, according to warnings from Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace.

One of the Eurocontrol trade unions has announced a six-month period when industrial action could take place in the Network Manager Operations Centre, which oversees traffic across the European airspace, the pan-European organisation said on July 7. The union has not set specific dates for a strike.

Ryanair pilots in Belgium will strike on July 15-16 in demand for higher wages and better working conditions, their union said on July 7. The strike could affect about 140 flights from Charleroi airport, but it is yet unclear how many pilots will join and how many flights will need to be cancelled.

EasyJet in Britain has axed 2% of its summer flight schedule, affecting holiday plans of 180,000 customers. The airline said on July 10 it had plenty of crew and pilots but worries over air traffic control challenges across Europe meant it had cancelled 1,700 flights, mostly from London's Gatwick airport, for the rest of July and August.

In France, repeated air traffic control strikes in France, related to president Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the pension age, have led to delays and limited flights across the country, causing more air space congestion in Europe. Ryanair cancelled more than 900 flights in June, mainly due to French ATC strikes.

Multiple unions in Italy have called a countrywide airport staff strike on July 15 related to talks for a new collective contract. Air traffic controllers, baggage handlers and check-in personnel along with Italian pilots of Vueling will walk out between 10am and 6pm local time. Malta Air pilots and flight attendants will join them from noon for four hours.

In Portugal, EasyJet cancelled 350 flights arriving to or departing from the country's airports ahead of a cabin staff strike on July 21-25.

• Reuters