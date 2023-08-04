Ryanair labels Dublin Airport night-time restriction order 'stupid' and 'idiotic'

The airline has called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene and reverse the decision to reduce the number of flights between 11pm and 7am to 65 a night
Ryanair labels Dublin Airport night-time restriction order 'stupid' and 'idiotic'

Fingal Council Council has issued an enforcement order telling Dublin Airport to reduce the number of flights between 11pm to 7am to 65 a night within six weeks.

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 14:01
Ronan Smyth

Ryanair has labelled demands by Fingal County Council for Dublin Airport to reduce night-time flights as “stupid" and "idiotic" calling for it to be reversed.

Earlier this week, Fingal Council Council issued an enforcement order telling the airport to reduce the number of flights between 11pm and 7am to 65 a night within six weeks.  It comes after the council ruled the airport was in breach of planning conditions for operating late-night flights.

Dublin Airport operator daa said it was disappointed with the order and warned of the prospect of unnecessary travel disruption. Now budget airline Ryanair has waded into the issue saying the council should not be allowed to dictate national aviation policy or to restrict flights to/from Ireland at "our national airport".

Ryanair has called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene and reverse the decision. It is also calling for him to move this night-time flight restriction period from 11pm – 7am to 12am – 6am to avoid disruption to the vast majority of first-wave flights which depart Dublin between 6am and 7am.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, said moving the night-time restriction period would still reduce night-time noise at Dublin Airport to satisfy the needs of the council.

“This sensible solution balances the needs of Irish air travel and its connectivity to Europe, with the complaints of the tiny number of neighbours of Dublin Airport complaining about the airport’s ever-reducing noise envelope.” 

Mr Wilson said that the council “threatens to severely damage Ireland’s national aviation industry and connectivity to Europe with just six weeks’ notice”.

The enforcement order came after the Planning Authority at the council investigated the alleged breaches after the opening of the airport’s north runway last year prompted a series of noise complaints from nearby residents.

The council has also ordered the daa to pay €350 to cover the cost of its investigation. Daa chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the restriction would mean fewer night-time flights than the number before the new runway was opened.

He called for a noise quota system to replace the flight cap as a way to manage traffic at night. Mr Jacobs said the quota model was the industry standard approach for large airports. Daa urged the council to suspend the “overly onerous conditions” or provide at least six months for compliance.

Read More

Daa claims council's plan will impinge on future development of Dublin Airport

More in this section

Barclays profits Barclays explores moving EU head office from Dublin to Paris
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
US-IT-COMPUTERS-TELECOMMUNICATION-APPLE Apple beats profit forecasts despite iPhone sales decline
travelTourismPlace: Dublin AirportOrganisation: Fingal County CouncilOrganisation: RyanairOrganisation: DAA
<p>Barbie has so far taken in nearly €5.3m in the Irish box office since its release on July 21. </p>

Cinemas see massive surge in spending following Barbie and Oppenheimer releases 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd