Dublin Airport ordered to reduce night-time flights

Dublin Airport has warned of the prospect of unnecessary travel disruption after it was ordered to reduce the number of night-time flights

DAA, the airport operator, said it was “disappointed” by the enforcement order issued by Fingal County Council telling the airport to reduce the number of flights between 11pm to 7am to 65 a night within six weeks.

The order comes after the council ruled the airport was in breach of planning conditions for operating late-night flights.

The Planning Authority at the council investigated the alleged breaches after the opening of the airport’s north runway last year prompted a series of noise complaints from nearby residents.

The council has also ordered the DAA to pay 350 euro to cover the cost of its investigation.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the restriction would mean fewer night-time flights than the number before the new runway was opened.

He called for a noise quota system to replace the flight cap as a way to manage traffic at night. Mr Jacobs said the quota model was the industry standard approach for large airports.

The DAA urged the council to suspend the “overly onerous conditions” or provide at least six months for compliance.

It said that would avoid any “needless disruption” to passenger travel plans and cargo operations.

“We now face an unnecessary situation whereby Fingal County Council requires its interpretation of these onerous operating conditions to be applied at Dublin Airport – and within just six weeks,” said Mr Jacobs.

“Unreasonably, this would mean the number of flights operating on Dublin Airport’s two runways between 11pm and 7am would be lower than before north runway opened and when it only had one runway.

“It would be like increasing the number of seats in Croke Park to 100,000 but cutting the capacity for games to 50,000. It makes no sense and the travelling public deserves better.”

A Ryanair flight prepares for take-off from Dublin Airport’s newly-opened north runway last August (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Jacobs added: “Fingal County Council’s decision would be bad for the Irish consumer, bad for the Irish economy, bad for Ireland’s connectivity with the world and bad for the effective operation of Dublin Airport.

“Despite bringing a piece of national strategic infrastructure into operation on time and on budget, and in full alignment with the State’s National Aviation Policy, this enforcement action would result in Dublin Airport having fewer aircraft movements between 11pm and 7am on two runways than it had on one.

“It is a sad indictment of the Irish planning system that this issue has been ongoing for the past seven years, since before construction work on north runway began.

“DAA is fully committed to balancing the needs of a major international airport, one that is a vital economic driver and facilitator of the Irish economy, with the needs of local people.

“We are also committed to working in close co-operation with Fingal County Council and we call on them to see sense on this issue and avoid unnecessary disruption to flights and protect connectivity and jobs.”

In a statement, the Planning Authority at Fingal County Council said: “In response to complaints received about an alleged breach of condition five of the planning permission for the north runway (Planning Authority Reg Ref No: F04A/1755 / ABP Ref No: PL 06F.217429) in relation to night-time flights at Dublin Airport, the Planning Authority has carried out an investigation under Section 153 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended).

“Further to this investigation, the Planning Authority has made a decision to serve a planning enforcement notice, in accordance with Section 154 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended), and issued an enforcement notice, dated July 28, 2023, requiring the DAA to conform with condition five within six weeks of the date of the notice, so that the average number of night-time (between 2300 hours and 0700 hours) aircraft movements at the airport is 65 aircraft movements per night or less – when measured over the 92-day modelling period.”