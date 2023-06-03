Azets names partners as part of ambitious growth plans

Dessie Morrow and Ivan McCormick are appointed partners as Azets Ireland plans to create 120 new jobs by end of 2024
Ivan McCormick and Dessie Morrow, new partner roles with Azets.

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 10:15
Joe Dermody

Professional services firm Azets Ireland has appointed Dessie Morrow and Ivan McCormick as partners as part of ambitious three-year plans to that will see 120 jobs created by the end of 2024. 

Specialising in advising mid-market, entrepreneurial, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses, Azets is anticipating growth, notably in the firm’s corporate recovery as well as audit and advisory services.

Dessie Morrow will play a key role in corporate recovery, advising viable Irish businesses that turn to examinership and SCARP to restructure and survive. He is an experienced insolvency practitioner and has helped save many viable SMEs from closure in his 16-year career to date. 

Ivan McCormick will lead the provision of audit, accounting and advisory services for domestic and international clients. He works in audit and a range of business advisory services to Irish firms, including startups.

Neil Hughes, CEO of Azets Ireland, said: “Dessie and Ivan bring deep understanding of the needs of entrepreneurial, owner-managed and family-owned businesses. As we look ahead, we remain focused on supporting emerging talent within the business and expanding our team at every level. 

“These appointments highlight the exciting career opportunities for our people across our business. The expertise and leadership shown by Dessie, Ivan and our other partners will ensure that we build a team of specialists who relentlessly support the growth of SMEs across Ireland.” 

Dessie Morrow added: “I’m delighted to take on the role of partner as we continue to meet the needs of owner-managed businesses. In a time of rising costs and inflation rates, many Irish SMEs are facing financial challenges and are looking for a trusted partner for support.” 

Ivan McCormick said that he is excited to lead the audit and advisory team helping SMEs to navigate a rapidly changing operating environment.

Kate Prendiville and Rory O’Shea were also recently appointed as partners with Azets Ireland.

Azets Ireland is part of Azets, an international outsourcing, compliance, and advisory group. The firm employs 7,600 people supporting more than 100,000 clients through its network of 187 European offices in the Nordics, UK, and Ireland.

In Ireland, Azets employs 100 people, operating out of Dublin and Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

