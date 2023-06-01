Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Esri Ireland, DP Energy, Fuzion Communications, Poolbeg Pharma, Bank of Ireland and Presidio.

Katherine Burton has been appointed as content curator with Esri Ireland, the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) specialist, whose ArcGIS system helps customers to make maps, visualise, analyse data to share and collaborate. She will work with Esri’s other content curators worldwide to build data on ArcGIS’ Living Atlas. Katherine previously worked as a GIS technical assistant at the ICON Group. She joined Esri through its graduate programme in 2020, where she worked across a Esri’s technical support to sales and marketing and professional services departments. She holds an MSc in Geospatial Data Analysis. She also holds a BA in History and Geography from UCD.

Adam Cronin has been promoted to chief operating officer with DP Energy, the renewable energy firm headquartered in Cork with a portfolio of onshore and offshore renewable energy developments across the world. Adam joined DP Energy in 2021 as offshore technical and engineering manager, becoming head of offshore in August 2021. He has vast experience in managing teams in the delivery of energy projects. He was director of the marine division at ByrneLooby, and has held roles in the Department of Communications, Marine and Natural Resources and the Department of the Environment. He holds a BEng in Civil Engineering and an MSc in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Hannah Thornton has been appointed as a junior account executive with Fuzion Communications, assisting the PR and communications account management team. She previously worked in Ireland and the UK, across a number of consumer and non-for-profit brands, supporting the team on the coordination of events, media liaison and photocalls. Hannah holds a masters in PR and an degree in English & History from University College Dublin. “I'm looking forward to working with and learning from Fuzion’s team of communication experts, providing positive outcomes for such a varied clientele, and supporting them in achieving both their business and commercial goals,” Hannah said. Fuzion has offices in Dublin and Cork.

Prof Brendan Buckley has been appointed as a director of Poolbeg Pharma, which is focused on infectious and prevalent diseases with a high unmet medical need. He also replaces Cathal Friel on the firm’s remuneration committee. Prof Buckley is the former chief medical officer of Icon, a medical graduate of UCC and a doctoral graduate in Biochemistry in the Faculty of Medicine at Oxford University. He brings more than 40 years' experience in clinical practice as a consultant physician in endocrinology, diabetes and in academic clinical pharmacology. He sits on the boards of hVivo, Fighting Blindness, DS Biopharma, Afimmune, Open Orphan and Imutex. He has advised Poolbeg since its inception.

Susie Crawford has joined Bank of Ireland to take on a newly created role as head of sustainability on its business banking sectors team, advising on customers’ ESG risks and opportunities, and create an integrated sustainability strategy for business banking as the bank builds on becoming first Irish bank to be a founding signatory of the UNPRB ‘Commitment to Financial Health and Inclusion’. Susie joins Bank of Ireland from her role as ESG manager with Cairn Homes, setting its sustainability strategy and developing science-based targets for reducing carbon emissions. She holds an MSc in Environmental Economics, and previously worked as an economist focusing on housing, transport, and infrastructure.

Shaun Whalon has been appointed as vice president of services for the Irish business of global digital services and IT solutions provider Presidio. He brings 25 years of global experience in enterprise software and technology businesses. He was previously senior VP of services at Mobileum. He was also previously Global VP of digital monetization at CSG. In his new role, Shaun will provide strategic leadership, development, and evolution of the company’s services offerings. He will oversee technical operations, business operations, security, tools infrastructure, and service delivery. Shaun is originally from New Zealand, and has been living in Galway the past 12 years.