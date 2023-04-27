Forestry company Coillte reports record revenues but profit slump in 2022 

Forestry company Coillte reports record revenues but profit slump in 2022 

Coillte saw profits drop from €135m to €119m last year. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 15:46
Ronan Smyth

State forestry management company Coillte has reported a new record high for revenues in 2022 on the back of strong demand in the construction sector. 

However, the company’s operating profit declined to €119m — from €135m in 2021 — as it dealt with increasing operating costs. A dividend of €27.7m was paid to the State which is the maximum payable under the dividend policy. 

According to Coilte’s 2022 financial results, it generated revenue of €479m with €157m in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Coillte said growth in the construction sector meant “demand for product was strong in the first half of 2022". However, that demand "moderated significantly in the second half of the year”.

It said that these factors, combined with relatively solid pricing, resulted in an overall strong financial performance in 2022.

The company is expecting 2023 to be more of a challenging year due to inflationary costs and higher interest rates impacting the business.

Imelda Hurley, chief executive of Coillte, said the company had a “strong performance” in 2022 despite the “end market prices for wood and panel board products being down from the record high levels achieved in 2021”.

“Prices remained relatively strong in the first half of the year with robust demand evident in the construction and home improvement sectors,” she said.

Looking to the rest of this year, Ms Hurley said there is “no doubt” that the business is “seeing the effects of inflation and rising interest rates”.

“These headwinds indicate challenging trading conditions and weaker consumer demand in 2023.” 

Coillte added that a 10-year investment plan at its oriented strand board manufacturing facility in Waterford culminated in the successful commissioning of the €45m upgrade of SMARTPLY’s drying, energy and screening system.

Coillte’s annual spend in its capital investment programme came to €86m in 2022 — down from €94m in 2021.

The company also reported planting over 20 million trees and replanted 8,300 hectares of forests during the year.

Read More

Maldron hotel owner Dalata forecasts room revenue to be 28% ahead of pre-covid levels

More in this section

Maldron hotel owner Dalata forecasts room revenue to be 28% ahead of pre-covid levels Maldron hotel owner Dalata forecasts room revenue to be 28% ahead of pre-covid levels
Unilever sales beat estimates despite slow in price hikes Unilever sales beat estimates despite slow in price hikes
Increased prices at Kerry Group see revenue rise by 10% despite inflation Increased prices at Kerry Group see revenue rise by 10% despite inflation
CoillteForestry#InflationOrganisation: Coillte
<p>New roles: (top row) Barry O’Regan, Elena Pecos, Eoin O’Lanagain; (bottom row) Catherine Tempany, Michael Carroll, Regina O’Gorman. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd