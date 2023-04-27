Maldron hotel owner Dalata forecasts room revenue to be 28% ahead of pre-covid levels

Dalata shares rose more than 2% on the Irish stock market following the positive trading update.
Maldron hotel owner Dalata forecasts room revenue to be 28% ahead of pre-covid levels

Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley with John Hennessy, chairman of Dalata.

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 12:57
Cáit Caden

Clayton hotel owner Dalata said it expects revenue per room to be 28% ahead of pre-pandemic levels for the first four months, following room rate hikes and pent-up post-pandemic demand.

Dalata shares rose more than 2% on the Irish stock market following the positive trading update.

“As we look ahead, we are optimistic for the summer months buoyed by the rebound in international travel, conferences, and sustained domestic tourism,” said John Hennessy, chair of Dalata.

Dalata's annual financial results released earlier this year, showed fewer people stayed in the company’s hotels in 2022 amid a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by inflation. Those that did stay in the hotels though were paying higher prices than they were pre-covid.

Last year, the company surpassed €500m in revenue, allowing it to reintroduce dividends for the first time since 2020. The first of these dividends is expected half way through this year.

“Dalata has emerged from two difficult years and has resumed the growth and success that have characterised the business since its inception. We will continue this growth in our target markets in the coming years,” said Mr Hennessy.

Dalata's planned Maldron Hotel in Croke Park is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026.

Read More

Increased prices at Kerry Group see revenue rise by 10% despite inflation

More in this section

Unilever sales beat estimates despite slow in price hikes Unilever sales beat estimates despite slow in price hikes
Increased prices at Kerry Group see revenue rise by 10% despite inflation Increased prices at Kerry Group see revenue rise by 10% despite inflation
Businesswoman and businessman HR manager interviewing woman Six easy steps to help you overcome interview anxiety
Tourism#COVID-19#Cost of livingOrganisation: MaldronOrganisation: Clayton hotelOrganisation: Dalata
<p>New roles: (top row) Barry O’Regan, Elena Pecos, Eoin O’Lanagain; (bottom row) Catherine Tempany, Michael Carroll, Regina O’Gorman. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd