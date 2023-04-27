Maldron hotel owner Dalata forecasts room revenue to be 28% ahead of pre-covid levels

Clayton hotel owner Dalata said it expects revenue per room to be 28% ahead of pre-pandemic levels for the first four months, following room rate hikes and pent-up post-pandemic demand.
Dalata shares rose more than 2% on the Irish stock market following the positive trading update.
“As we look ahead, we are optimistic for the summer months buoyed by the rebound in international travel, conferences, and sustained domestic tourism,” said John Hennessy, chair of Dalata.
Dalata's annual financial results released earlier this year, showed fewer people stayed in the company’s hotels in 2022 amid a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by inflation. Those that did stay in the hotels though were paying higher prices than they were pre-covid.
Last year, the company surpassed €500m in revenue, allowing it to reintroduce dividends for the first time since 2020. The first of these dividends is expected half way through this year.
“Dalata has emerged from two difficult years and has resumed the growth and success that have characterised the business since its inception. We will continue this growth in our target markets in the coming years,” said Mr Hennessy.
Dalata's planned Maldron Hotel in Croke Park is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026.