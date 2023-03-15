BMW expects to hit 50% all-electric sales target 'well ahead' of 2030

BMW expects over 50% of new sales to be all-electric vehicles well ahead of its 2030 target and could envision a hydrogen-powered car going into production in the second half of the decade, the premium carmaker said on Wednesday.

By 2025, a fourth of new sales will be all-electric, the company said, rising to a third by 2026, which is an ambitious leap from the 1-in-11 ratio seen last year.