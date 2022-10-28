Exxon's huge $19.6bn oil profits draw new criticism from President Biden 

Rewarding energy shareholders has done nothing to appease US President Joe Biden, and in fact has fuelled his argument against Big Oil.
Exxon's huge $19.6bn oil profits draw new criticism from President Biden 

Exxon's $19.6bn third-quarter net profit far exceeded forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple's $20.7bn net for the same period.

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 16:21
Simon Casey

Exxon Mobil responded directly to US President Joe Biden’s criticism of record energy industry profits by pointing to the company’s much-vaunted dividend, which it increased by a larger-than-expected amount. 

Exxon's $19.6bn third-quarter net profit far exceeded forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple's $20.7bn net for the same period.

“There has been discussion in the US about our industry returning some of our profits directly to the American people,” Exxon chief executive Darren Woods said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing in the form of our quarterly dividend,” he said. 

Exxon’s dividend payments over the last 12 months have overtaken Apple’s to become the second-largest among US large companies, behind Microsoft, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rewarding energy shareholders has done nothing to appease President Biden, and in fact has fuelled his argument against Big Oil. Earlier this week, he again attacked oil companies after Shell issued bumper earnings, criticising the UK company for increasing its dividend rather than cutting prices for motorists. 

The president has repeatedly laid into oil companies at various points this year for not doing more to help consumers. Those words have become more frequent in recent weeks ahead of the mid-term elections. 

As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded US company by market value - a position now held by Apple. Oil company profits have soared this year as rising demand and an undersupplied energy market collided with Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

US exports of gas and oil to Europe have jumped and promise to set all-time profit records for the industry. 

Read More

Shell escapes paying UK windfall tax on $9.45bn profits

Bloomberg and Reuters

More in this section

General Economy And Retail As Ireland Prepares For Bailout Exit AIB income from interest grows 10% on the back of rising rates
Oxford Resources to add 75 jobs at its European headquarters in Cork Oxford Resources to add 75 jobs at its European headquarters in Cork
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
#Energy PricesPerson: Joe BidenOrganisation: Exxon Mobil
<p>Aer Lingus is repairing its balance sheet and repaying the significant debt that has been taken on.</p>

Aer Lingus returns to profit but remains below pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s