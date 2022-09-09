Cork-based gym software company raises €1m in seed funding

The funding round, led by Delta Partners, will allow the firm to accelerate its expansion into the British market
Cork-based gym software company raises €1m in seed funding

Co-founders Ian O'Sullivan and Ryan O’Neill of Legit Fit established the gym software company in 2019 alongside Gearóid Collins.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 14:37
Emma Taggart

Cork-based gym and studio software company LegitFit has raised €1m in a seed funding round, it announced today.

The funding round, led by Delta Partners, will allow the firm to accelerate its expansion into the UK market.

LegitFit provides gyms and fitness professionals with business management software, allowing clients to manage the operations of a fitness business. The firm's platform covers member management, scheduling, payments and communications.

Founded in 2019 by Ryan O’Neill, Gearóid Collins and Ian O’Sullivan, the company has grown rapidly and works with clients from 15 countries.

Mr O’Neill, co-founder and chief executive, said the new funding would allow the company to establish "a firm foothold in the UK market which we started earlier this year”.

Mr O'Neill added the company's ambition was to double its customer base over the next 12 months and explore avenues for further expansion, such as franchises and chains.

Rich Barnwell from Delta Partners said: "We are excited to be joining their journey as they continue to progress and expand into new markets."

Delta's most recent investment fund is backed by the Bank of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Fexco among others. 

LegitFit previously raised a family, friends and customers funding round in 2021. In total, the firm has raised €1.6m in funding since it was established in 2019.

The business is a client of Enterprise Ireland and has previously been supported through accelerator programmes such as Ignite and Techstars.

Read More

Irish healthtech start-up raises €1.3m in seed funding round

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Business Stock Cineworld files for bankruptcy in bid to cut €5 billion debt
Penneys says profits will be hit as customers' incomes are squeezed Penneys says profits will be hit as customers' incomes are squeezed
Place: CorkOrganisation: LegitFit
<p>"After having seen good growth in June and July, sales in August were weaker than anticipated," the online retailer said on Friday. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg</p>

Online fashion retailer ASOS warns on profit after weak August

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices