Cork-based gym software company raises €1m in seed funding

Cork-based gym and studio software company LegitFit has raised €1m in a seed funding round, it announced today.

The funding round, led by Delta Partners, will allow the firm to accelerate its expansion into the UK market.

LegitFit provides gyms and fitness professionals with business management software, allowing clients to manage the operations of a fitness business. The firm's platform covers member management, scheduling, payments and communications.

Founded in 2019 by Ryan O’Neill, Gearóid Collins and Ian O’Sullivan, the company has grown rapidly and works with clients from 15 countries.

Mr O’Neill, co-founder and chief executive, said the new funding would allow the company to establish "a firm foothold in the UK market which we started earlier this year”.

Mr O'Neill added the company's ambition was to double its customer base over the next 12 months and explore avenues for further expansion, such as franchises and chains.

Rich Barnwell from Delta Partners said: "We are excited to be joining their journey as they continue to progress and expand into new markets."

Delta's most recent investment fund is backed by the Bank of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Fexco among others.

LegitFit previously raised a family, friends and customers funding round in 2021. In total, the firm has raised €1.6m in funding since it was established in 2019.

The business is a client of Enterprise Ireland and has previously been supported through accelerator programmes such as Ignite and Techstars.