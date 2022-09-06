Irish healthtech start-up raises €1.3m in seed funding round

The firm uses technology and data analytics to allow patients to receive the correct medical tests and scans in hospital
Irish healthtech start-up raises €1.3m in seed funding round

Mitchell O'Gorman, chief executive of Irish healthtech start-up xWave, hopes the company's xRefer platform "can potentially eliminate radiology waiting lists in Ireland". Picture: Nick Bradshaw

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 16:23
Emma Taggart

Irish health-tech start-up xWave Technologies has raised €1.3m in its oversubscribed seed funding round led by several private investors, including a €250,000 investment from Enterprise Ireland.

The firm, which is headquartered at NovaUCD, uses technology and data analytics to allow patients to receive the correct medical tests and scans in hospital.

The Dublin-based start-up said in a statement that it's aim is "to save lives by ensuring that patients get the best test first".

Last year, the start-up launched xRefer, its smart radiology referral platform. The company stated that the platform supports "clinicians in ordering the most appropriate radiology scan for their patient". 

XWave said that its cloud-based platform allows clinicians to quickly create and send evidence-based digital radiology referrals from anywhere, to any hospital or imaging centre.

Reducing referral time

The Irish firm said this technology had enabled it to reduce the average time taken to create, send and have a referral reviewed by a radiologist by 99.6% when used in Irish hospitals.

Mitchell O’Gorman, chief executive of xWave Technologies said: “The data that we have already seen from the use of xRefer in the Irish healthcare system indicates we can potentially eliminate radiology waiting lists in Ireland and abroad by removing unnecessary tests and ensuring that patients get the best test first.” 

The company hopes the new funding will enable it to expand further in the Irish, UK and Northern European markets. The firm currently has partnerships with the European Society of Radiology and the Royal College of Radiologists in the UK.

Working in collaboration with University College Dublin (UCD), xWave recently submitted an international patent application, using AI and machine learning in diagnostic referral tools.

Founded in 2020 by a group of radiologists, xWave is an Enterprise Ireland high-potential start-up and receives support from the HSE digital transformation team.

Read More

Cork cosmetic procedure chain Sisu Clinic continues expansion

More in this section

Cork cosmetic procedure chain Sisu Clinic continues expansion Cork cosmetic procedure chain Sisu Clinic continues expansion
Daa appoints Catherine Gubbins as interim chief executive Daa appoints Catherine Gubbins as interim chief executive
Brands and logos in Hong Kong, China - 30 Mar 2021 Remote working boosts Nespresso's coffers
HealthPlace: DublinOrganisation: xWave TechnologiesOrganisation: Enterprise Ireland
<p>The conference was announced at the Kingsley Hotel by MEP Deirdre Clune alongside Soroptimist International President Maureen Maguire and national President Miriam Murphy Wood.</p>

Soroptimist International to hold convention in Ireland for first time

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices