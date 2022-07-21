Cork-based athleisure brand Gym+Coffee gets €17m investment

The funding is led by Castlegate investments, alongside West Ventures, a Californian investment and marketing firm.
In 2021 the athleisure brand announced a partnership with singer Niall Horan.

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 15:13
Emma Taggart

Cork-based athleisure brand Gym+Coffee announced it will receive a €17m investment following the closure of its latest funding round.

“It’s been a rollercoaster for five years and we are really proud of what we’ve achieved so far. We have built a strong foundation, but we know we have loads to improve on to become a global player in this space," said Niall Horgan, founder and CEO of Gym+Coffee.

Launched in 2017 by Cork native Niall Horgan, Gym+Coffee counts Irish rugby legend, Brian O'Driscoll, as an early investor with celebrities like musician Bressie and UK fitness star Joe Wicks as fans of the brand.

The brand currently sells clothing through its e-commerce platforms in Europe, the UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand, as well as through its stores in Ireland and the UK.

Gym+Coffee employs over 200 staff and has eight stores located in Ireland, with a further four in the UK.

The athleisure brand aims to use the investment to continue its expansion in the UK market and foster partnerships with sports organisations, athletes, as well as health and wellness leaders.

In a press statement, the company added that the investment will also allow the brand to develop its sustainability initiatives.

Roy Barrett, CEO, Castlegate Investments, said: “Gym+Coffee is already a fantastic Irish success story and an exciting brand with huge potential to be a global success story. Their product is best in class and the passion they have for their community is unique and genuine."

"We’ve been very impressed by the management team and their vision for the future, and we are delighted to help support them on the next stage of their journey," Mr Barrett added.

The Mullingar man joined the brand as an investor and advisor with the aim to support the business and grow its international appeal.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

