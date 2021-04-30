Niall Horan announced as new investor for Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 07:35
Gym+Coffee, an Irish athleisure brand, has announced a new partnership with singer Niall Horan.

The Mullingar man joined the brand as an investor and advisor with the aims to support the business and grow its international appeal.

Launched in 2017, Gym+Coffee already boasts Irish rugby legend, Brian O'Driscoll, as an early investor with celebrities like musician Bressie and UK fitness star Joe Wicks as fans of the brand.

Speaking at the reveal, Gym+Coffee CEO, Niall Horgan, said the team were excited for Mr Horan to join and support their business.

He said: "Over the last 10 years Niall has represented Ireland with optimism, inclusivity, energy and positivity on a global stage and has become a household name across the world.

"He is what we aspire to become as a business."

Mr Horgan added: "We hope that with his guidance and direction Gym+Coffee can emulate some of the success he’s had and proudly represent Ireland internationally.” 

Speaking at the reveal, Gym+Coffee CEO, Niall Horgan, said the team were excited for Mr Horan to join and support their business. Picture: Conor McDonnell

Mr Horan said he is delighted to become part of the Gym+Coffee team and to help them achieve their international goals.

He said: "I was struck at how a young brand from Ireland was starting to make an impact on the international market.

He added: "I love the idea of the community they created around the brand and their goals to Make Life Richer.

"As I looked into it more I started to understand their ambition and I’m delighted now to become part of the team that will hopefully bring the brand to a wider audience.”

