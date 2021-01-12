Gym+Coffee founder appointed chair of Digital Business Ireland

Niall Horgan founded Gym+ Coffee in 2017.

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 10:07
Nicole Glennon

Niall Horgan of Irish athleisure wear company Gym+Coffee has been appointed as the first Chairperson of Digital Business Ireland, the online, e-commerce and digital representative body.

The Kerry Pike native, who founded Gym+Coffee in 2017, has over nine years experience in digital roles at Twitter, Slack and Sky.

He is the first Chair appointed by DBI and will serve a one-year term from January.

Secretary-General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins, said to date, much of the group's focus has been on delivering "cutting-edge learning opportunities and supports for businesses that were forced to pivot to online sales amid the pandemic."

"We are delighted to now be in a position to move the organisation to the next stages of its development," she said.

Speaking of Horgan's appointment, Ms Higgins said DBI were keen to appoint a Chairperson, "but more particularly a person who has strong roots in digital, technology and e-commerce with that essential blend of experience."

"His success in business, his skills and experience will be invaluable to DBI as it begins the next stage in its evolution as a leading representative body for digital businesses in Ireland," she added.

Mr Horgan said he was “delighted” to be appointed the first Chairperson of the representative body.

“While the current challenges facing businesses cannot be underestimated, I believe with the blend of talent, industry insight and support from its leadership and partners, Digital Business Ireland will play its part in helping to bring businesses through the pandemic,” he said.

Clare-based HRLocker to create 50 jobs as demand for remote working grows

