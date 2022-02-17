Paid internships at Deloitte offered to three refugees

Three asylum seekers and refugees will be offered internships with Deloitte as part of an initiative created by law firm DLA Piper to provide paid employment and education on workers’ rights.

The programme called Know Your Rights is a seven-week legal education training course delivered by DLA Piper in Ireland.

Three participants of the course will be selected for six-month paid internships with financial services firm Deloitte.

“Our internship builds on the programme and offers participants an opportunity to develop a technical skill set, in addition to professional skills, in our teams and workplace,” said partner with Deloitte Róisín Fitzpatrick.

"We hope it provides a step and a network to entering Ireland’s labour market.

Irish Refugee Council CEO Nick Henderson hailed Know Your Rights as 'a powerful and much-needed programme which empowers people seeking protection in Ireland. Picture: Nick Henderson

The programme is supported by the Irish Refugee Council and is in its second year in Ireland. The Irish Refugee Council and DLA Piper’s pro bono legal officer Awmaima Amrayaf created a team that tailored the course to meet the issues faced by asylum seekers and refugees in Ireland.

“Know Your Rights is a powerful and much-needed programme which empowers people seeking protection in Ireland,” said Irish Refugee Council CEO Nick Henderson.

The opportunity of a paid internship with Deloitte at the end of the programme gives people a chance to get great experience in a professional environment."

Know Your Rights is a free one-day-a-week course for 50 refugees. It aims to support people who are seeking protection and to build new lives in Ireland. The next seven-week Know Your Rights programme will be rolled out later this year.

“Through our Know Your Rights programme, we seek to empower asylum seekers and refugees by increasing their core knowledge on important legal issues and their rights, covering the legal system, employment, housing and consumer rights and now we will also be able to provide employment opportunities for some, post-programme,” said partner with DLA Piper Maura Dineen.

So far, more than 90 refugees, asylum seekers and migrants have participated in the Know Your Rights programme in Ireland.

To date, there have been 21 editions of the Know Your Rights course in 11 countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand in partnership with 15 NGO partners.