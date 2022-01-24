Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah

The Kerry Group has opened a new €80m facility at its Jeddah operation in Saudi Arabia that will produce food ingredients that will be distributed across the Middle East.

The 21,500-square-foot premises is Kerry’s largest in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region employing 130 people. Marking the opening, Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive of Kerry Group, said the consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are reshaping the entire food industry.