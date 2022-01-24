Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah

Facility will produce food ingredients that will be distributed across the Middle East
Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah

Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive of Kerry Group and Basem Qawasmi, Factory Manager for Jeddah.

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 16:49
Alan Healy

The Kerry Group has opened a new €80m facility at its Jeddah operation in Saudi Arabia that will produce food ingredients that will be distributed across the Middle East.

The 21,500-square-foot premises is Kerry’s largest in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region employing 130 people. Marking the opening, Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive of Kerry Group, said the consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are reshaping the entire food industry. 

"The opening of our new facility at our Jeddah site is part of our commitment to continuing to grow our presence across the Middle East where we have invested over €80m since 2018. Our continued growth and investment reflect the growing number of consumers in the region who are adopting a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing and want to be able to consume food and beverage products that support their goals while also being respectful of our environment."

Peter Dillane, the Vice President and General Manager of Kerry Middle East, India, Sub-Saharan Africa (MISA) said they aim to bring local solutions to the Saudi market. 

"We believe in global capability, executed locally, as seen in our local insight and team backed by Kerry’s global technical and operational expertise. Our deep understanding of retail and foodservice channels enhances our ability to partner customers with greater success and make it easier and more valuable for them to do business with us," he said.

Kerry Group sharpens North American focus with new regional boss

