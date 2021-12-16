Kerry Group sharpens North American focus with new regional boss

Around 54% of sales volumes from Kerry’s core taste and nutrition division are generated in the region, with North America comprising the bulk
Kerry Group sharpens North American focus with new regional boss

Kerry, earlier this year, sold the bulk of its convenience food business – including brands like Galtee and Denny – to US group Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m.

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 16:02
Geoff Percival

Kerry Group has appointed Galway native Oliver Kelly to head up its operations in North America, one of the food ingredient group’s most important regions and where it has been growing aggressively through acquisition this year.

Mr Kelly has been with Kerry for 30 years and will formally become chief executive for North America at the beginning of January. He will replace Gerry Behan, who held the role on an interim basis. Mr Behan will continue in his role as president and CEO of Kerry Taste and Nutrition.

Mr Kelly has most recently served as Kerry’s commercial chief executive for North America, a role he took on in 2018 after having led the group’s strategic growth in the foodservice sector in Europe.

The Americas, in general, make up a core element of Kerry’s business. Around 54% of sales volumes from Kerry’s core taste and nutrition division are generated in the region, with North America comprising the bulk.

Kerry’s relentless push towards taste and innovation saw it sharpen its focus on North America in the past year. It acquired Canadian probiotic beverage and supplement company Bio-K towards the end of 2020 and followed that up with its biggest purchase to date, global preservatives business Niacet – which has a huge manufacturing base in the US – for €853m.

Kerry, earlier this year, sold the bulk of its convenience food business – including brands like Galtee and Denny – to US group Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m.

Read More

Kerry Group to invest €120m on manufacturing and supply chain improvements

More in this section

Glanbia Co-op shareholders seek delay to key vote on €307m deal Glanbia Co-op shareholders seek delay to key vote on €307m deal
Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG fall on scrapped Air Europa takeover Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG fall on scrapped Air Europa takeover
Cineworld shares plummet after cinema giant fined $1bn for aborted takeover deal Cineworld shares plummet after cinema giant fined $1bn for aborted takeover deal
FoodMunster BusinessPlace: USAOrganisation: Kerry Group
<p>Boohoo owns PrettyLittleThing, Warehouse, Oasis, Karen Millen, and Coast, as well as former Arcadia’s online brands of Burton, Dorothy Perkins, and Wallis.</p>

Online fashion retailer Boohoo sees shares slide 22% on profits warning  

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices