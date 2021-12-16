Kerry Group sharpens North American focus with new regional boss

Kerry Group has appointed Galway native Oliver Kelly to head up its operations in North America, one of the food ingredient group’s most important regions and where it has been growing aggressively through acquisition this year.
Mr Kelly has been with Kerry for 30 years and will formally become chief executive for North America at the beginning of January. He will replace Gerry Behan, who held the role on an interim basis. Mr Behan will continue in his role as president and CEO of Kerry Taste and Nutrition.
Mr Kelly has most recently served as Kerry’s commercial chief executive for North America, a role he took on in 2018 after having led the group’s strategic growth in the foodservice sector in Europe.
The Americas, in general, make up a core element of Kerry’s business. Around 54% of sales volumes from Kerry’s core taste and nutrition division are generated in the region, with North America comprising the bulk.
Kerry’s relentless push towards taste and innovation saw it sharpen its focus on North America in the past year. It acquired Canadian probiotic beverage and supplement company Bio-K towards the end of 2020 and followed that up with its biggest purchase to date, global preservatives business Niacet – which has a huge manufacturing base in the US – for €853m.
Kerry, earlier this year, sold the bulk of its convenience food business – including brands like Galtee and Denny – to US group Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m.