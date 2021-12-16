Kerry Group sharpens North American focus with new regional boss

Kerry Group has appointed Galway native Oliver Kelly to head up its operations in North America, one of the food ingredient group’s most important regions and where it has been growing aggressively through acquisition this year.

Mr Kelly has been with Kerry for 30 years and will formally become chief executive for North America at the beginning of January. He will replace Gerry Behan, who held the role on an interim basis. Mr Behan will continue in his role as president and CEO of Kerry Taste and Nutrition.