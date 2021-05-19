Permanent TSB chief sees 'complex' Ulster Bank deal by year-end at earliest

The boss of Permanent TSB said he was determined to complete the purchase of mortgage loans in the carve-up of Ulster Bank as it exits the Republic, but the "complexity" of any deal means it would likely be struck at the end of the year, at the earliest.

Permanent TSB – which is 75% owned by the Government – stepped forward three months ago to participate in the carve-up of the Ulster Bank's €20bn loans books. Permanent TSB wants to acquire a large chunk of Ulster's €14bn mortgage loan books, while AIB is seeking to buy €4bn of its corporate loans.