Permanent TSB chief sees 'complex' Ulster Bank deal by year-end at earliest

Chief executive Eamonn Crowley said he was determined to complete the purchase of mortgage loans in the carve-up of Ulster Bank as it exits the Republic
Permanent TSB chief sees 'complex' Ulster Bank deal by year-end at earliest

Permanent TSB CEO Eamonn Crowley.

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 15:55
Eamon Qiinn

The boss of Permanent TSB said he was determined to complete the purchase of mortgage loans in the carve-up of Ulster Bank as it exits the Republic, but the "complexity" of any deal means it would likely be struck at the end of the year, at the earliest.    

Permanent TSB – which is 75% owned by the Government – stepped forward three months ago to participate in the carve-up of the Ulster Bank's €20bn loans books. Permanent TSB wants to acquire a large chunk of Ulster's €14bn mortgage loan books, while AIB is seeking to buy €4bn of its corporate loans.      

In a briefing to reporters, Eamonn Crowley said it was too early for the bank to disclose the amount of shareholder funds it will need to clinch any transaction.        

"There is a lot of interest among our shareholder base about what we are doing here," Mr Crowley said, referring to the State and minority shareholders.  

Citing the acquisition of deposits in the past, he said it wasn't an issue the bank was scared of, but the issue of taking on Ulster Bank current accounts would "become clearer" in time. The "migration of a current account from any bank is not a straightforward activity", he added.    

Mr Crowley reiterated it had increased its mortgage market share in recent months. It reports six-month earnings in July. 

Read More

Bank staff have more trust in their employers — but the views of the public have hardened

More in this section

Watch: The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards Watch: The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards
Aerial coastal surveys to begin ahead of offshore wind farm developments Aerial coastal surveys to begin ahead of offshore wind farm developments
Cork business services firm announces significant expansion creating 120 jobs Cork business services firm announces significant expansion creating 120 jobs
organisation: permanent tsborganisation: ulster bank
File Photo Ryanair has reported a record annual after-tax loss of Û815m today after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to scrap ove

Ryanair notches first court wins in fights against EU Covid-19 aid for weaker rivals 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices