Statkraft Ireland buys five solar farms

Statkraft Ireland, a renewable energy developer and subsidiary of the state-owned Norwegian company, has completed the acquisition of five fully permitted solar projects in Cork, Tipperary, Laois and Meath.

The solar farms will have a combined capacity of 275MWdc from Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects.

The portfolio comprises of Blundelstown and Harristown solar farms' in Meath, Ballymacadam solar farm in Tipperary, Loughteague solar farm in Laois and Monatooreen solar farm in Cork.

Statkraft Ireland Managing Director, Kevin O’Donovan said the acquisition of Blundelstown solar farm has given Statkraft, “the platform we need to increase the rollout of green energy projects in Ireland thereby decarbonising the grid and playing our part in helping to meet critical Climate Change targets.”

“We are very pleased to be adding to our rapidly-expanding portfolio with this suite of projects which dovetail perfectly with our ongoing efforts to reduce Ireland’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Lightsource bp has an established track record and as such, the high quality of each development rendered this bundle of solar farms, an extremely attractive proposition for us,” he said.

Statkraft is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, producing hydropower, wind power and solar power, as well as being a global player in trading energy and the rollout of EV charging networks.

Headquartered in Cork, Statkraft Ireland develops, owns and operates renewable production facilities across the region including onshore wind energy, battery storage, solar energy, offshore wind energy and grid service solutions.

Lightsource bp CEO for Europe and International, Kareen Boutonnat said: “We have been active across the island of Ireland for many years, having developed and connected the first utility-scale solar projects in the North some years ago and have been progressing projects in the Republic since 2015.”

“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with a company of the calibre and profile of Statkraft. We continue to be fully committed to developing Ireland’s utility-scale solar market and assessing future opportunities.”