Bord Gáis has announced a price freeze for 625,000 of its customers.

The company says it won't be increasing residential gas or electricity prices until at least March of next year.

Speaking on the announcement Bord Gáis Managing Director, Dave Kirwan said the company will absorb the increased network and systems cost introduced by the CRU ahead of "the most challenging winter in a lifetime"

It follows two price reductions for its dual-fuel customers in the last 12 months.