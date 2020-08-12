Doctors worried about disclosing disabilities to workplace

Doctors worried about disclosing disabilities to workplace
GP surgery stock
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 06:59 AM
Michael McHugh, PA

Many doctors and medical students in Northern Ireland are worried over speaking out about their disabilities in case it attracts unfavourable treatment from employers or colleagues, a BMA survey showed.

Only 55% reported receiving the adjustments they needed for work or studies, despite legislation designed to ensure this happens, the UK-wide study found.

Around 41% said telling their workplace had led to improved support.

Dr Anne Carson, chair of the representative group’s Northern Ireland’s consultants committee, said: “It is very sad to see these reflections from disabled doctors and medical students working and studying in Northern Ireland.

“We need to make sure every doctor and medical student feels valued and has the necessary adjustments made to help them work or complete their studies.

“Everyone should be able to get the support they need, and it should be available in a timely fashion.

“No one wants to wait weeks and weeks, particularly if it is something that can be done quickly to help accommodate them.”

She said it was very demoralising for someone to have to keep chasing for these things and it made them feel less valued as a member of the medical staff or as a medical student.

She added: “We need to do everything we can to retain our doctors here so to read people were thinking about quitting their job due to their disability is very disheartening.

“Our workplaces need to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone.”

One doctor in Northern Ireland reported having a chronic mental health condition.

They said: “As it is a hidden disability, I felt there was little recognition or understanding of my need for additional support, attendance at appointments and altered working hours.

“Some colleagues are supportive, others not to frankly hostile.

“We are short staffed and stressed so long term sympathy difficult.

“Disability is 24/7 and not always visible. Doctors are not good at being supportive in long term to colleagues in my experience.”

