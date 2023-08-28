Oliver Mangan: The global economy is not out of the woods just yet

Oliver Mangan: The global economy is not out of the woods just yet

China’s expected economic rebound this year has underwhelmed.

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 14:36
Oliver Mangan
Oliver Mangan

Surging inflation combined with a marked tightening of monetary policy, amid an environment of weakening confidence levels and heightened geo-political tensions, especially in relation to Ukraine, saw the world economy slow sharply during 2022. However, concerns that advanced economies could be facing a recession in 2023 have largely abated.

While survey data have been weak, especially on manufacturing, real economic data have generally printed ahead of expectations this year, most notably in the US, UK, and Japan. Lower commodity prices, declining headline inflation, and continuing strong labour markets have all supported economic activity, which was reflected in better-than-forecast GDP data in the last quarter for all the main developed economies. Indeed, 2023 GDP forecasts for the US, UK, and Japan have all been revised higher over the summer.

Nonetheless, significant risks remain to the economic outlook. The lagged effects of the sharp increases in interest rates in 2022-23 have yet to fully impact economies, especially in relation to the refinancing of maturing term debt at much higher rates. The OECD and IMF continue to warn that higher interest rates could yet expose underlying financial vulnerabilities with the potential for rising loan defaults, most notably in weaker low-income countries, where signs of debt distress are already evident.

Meantime, commercial real estate markets are also under pressure in many countries which could lead to rising bad debts, putting stress on the balance sheets of those lenders with significant exposure to the sector. More generally, if inflation proves more persistent than expected, it could lead to even higher interest rates than are currently priced into markets, putting further downward pressure on financial and real estate asset prices.

China forecast

Meanwhile, China’s expected economic rebound this year has underwhelmed, amid ongoing problems in the real estate sector and concerns about the stability of the financial system. Recent economic data have disappointed, with exports weakening and China’s debt-fuelled investment in infrastructure and property coming home to roost. The focus is now on deleveraging, which is depressing domestic demand.

There have been warnings that China is at risk of entering a prolonged period of stagnation and deflation in the absence of measures to boost activity, especially consumer spending. The problems in China are occurring at a time of growing geo-economic fragmentation as tensions intensify between the West and other leading global powers. The IMF has noted that deepening tensions could lead to more restrictions on trade, as well as on cross-border movements of capital, technology and labour, damaging global growth.

Thus, it is still too early to conclude the global economy will emerge largely unscathed from the substantial tightening of monetary policy seen in the past couple of years. The weakening trend in business surveys, in particular PMIs, which tend to be a good leading indicator of activity, is a concern. The flash PMIs for the major economies in August were particularly weak, especially in Europe.

The OECD and IMF remain cautious about next year’s growth prospects for advanced economies. Subdued growth of around 1% may be the best that the main economies achieve, despite much lower inflation. Not only that, as outlined above, the risks to activity remain very much to the downside. The world economy is not out of the woods yet.

Oliver Mangan is Chief Economist with AIB

Read More

Jim Power: Jobs don't necessarily boost the political popularity of governments

More in this section

Diminishing risk of recession means higher-for-longer interest rates are becoming a reality Diminishing risk of recession means higher-for-longer interest rates are becoming a reality
Oliver Mangan: Why the US economy continues to outperform Europe Oliver Mangan: Why the US economy continues to outperform Europe
Nigeria Sovereign Fund, Vitol Aim to Grow Carbon Credit Program 10-Fold John Whelan: Why Irish firms face greater challenges doing business in Nigeria
#Inflation#Banking
<p>US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden returning to the White House after a holiday trip to Lake Tahoe. Mr Biden Picture: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP</p>

Jim Power: Jobs don't necessarily boost the political popularity of governments

READ NOW

Latest

IE logo
Devices


UNLIMITED ACCESS TO THE IRISH EXAMINER FOR TEAMS AND ORGANISATIONS
FIND OUT MORE

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd