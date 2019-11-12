Graham Cummins departs as Cork City sign two Academy players

Graham Cummins has left Cork City after the completion of his contract, as the club announced two signings from their Under-19 ranks.

Cummins ended 2019 as City's top scorer in the league, with five goals, despite spending the second half of the season on loan at Shamrock Rovers, where he added a further three goals.

However, Cummins' time has now ended at both clubs.

"Really enjoyed my time at both clubs. Obviously (being) from Cork, it was an honour to represent the club. I want to wish both clubs the best of luck in the future," he wrote on Twitter.

Cummins won the PFAI First Division Player of the Year twice during his first spell at Cork City, before representing Preston, Rochdale, Exeter, and St Johnstone. He rejoined for the 2018 season, scoring 14 league goals.

He follows Karl Sheppard, Joel Coustrain, Eoghan Stokes, Colm Horgan, Mark O’Sullivan, Pierce Phillips, and loanee Kevin O’Connor in departing the Turner's Cross club.

Garry Buckley, Conor McCormack, and Aaron Barry, who spent 2019 on loan at Bohemians, all feature on the PFAI's list of players currently available for a transfer.

Meanwhile, City have handed first professional contracts to two of their Under-19 team.

Rory Doyle and Dale Holland, both midfielders, made substitute appearances for City towards the end of the season.

They follow Under-19 teammates David Harrington and Cian Murphy, who re-signed last week, into the senior squad.

Cian Coleman has also been signed since the end of the season, joining a squad which had four players under contract for 2020 - Shane Griffin, Dan Casey, Gearoid Morrissey, and Daire O’Connor.

“It just shows the good work [Head of Academy, Colin Healy] is doing at the club,” manager Neale Fenn told the club's website.

“He’s got players coming through the 19s, and getting professional contracts. There’s a pathway into the first team and players can have long, successful careers in professional football.

“I think it’s a credit to him and all the underage staff at the club.”

Doyle said: “I’m delighted, I grew up supporting Cork City. The pathway is there, as you can see with Alec [Byrne], Conor Mc[Carthy], Ronan [Hurley], so I’m delighted to get in.

“Neale brought a few of us in training, and since I finished my Leaving Cert, I’ve been training full-time for the last few months and I’m loving it to be honest.”

Holland said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line. I’ve been here for the last three years, and I’m absolutely delighted to get my first contract.

“I want to get on the pitch as much as I can, I want to help the team to get back to where it should be - which is at the top of the table and doing well in Europe.”

