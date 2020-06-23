News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman found unconscious on street following Cork assault

Railway Street, Cork city.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 10:28 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault at in Cork City yesterday.

At around 9.30pm, gardaí received a call that there was an unconscious woman on Railway Street.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.

The scene was preserved and examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit whilst uniform Gardaí gathered CCTV.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area of Kent Railway Station, Railway Street, Alfred Street and Andersons Quay between 8pm and 10pm, particular road users with camera footage, to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

