Urgent need to restrict under 18s access to porn, says Minister

The Justice Minister says there is an urgency to look at laws restricting access to pornography for under 18s.

The government's looking at new online safety rules following the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

It emerged one of the boys convicted of the schoolgirl's murder had large amounts of pornography on his phones.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan admits there is a need to take action to protect children online.

He said: "In particular our young children, many of whom can be very vulnerable and subject to influences on the internet so we're looking at a whole of Government response and international best practice, adopting that here at the earliest opportunity."