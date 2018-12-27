Two pedestrians die in separate collisions in Longford and Armagh

Update: It has been a night of tragedy on the roads, with two pedestrians dying in separate incidents.

A man died in Co Longford after being hit by a car, while another man died in Co Armagh.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7pm last night.

A 62-year-old male pedestrian died, after being hit by a car near Aughnacliffe in Co Longford.

His body was taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital for a post-mortem.

The 44-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old male pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in the Moy Road area of Armagh in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI say the incident took place shortly after 5am.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

